"I’ll be hopeful of playing 5, but I’ll be happy playing 3 or 4 Tests" - James Anderson ahead of the Ashes tour

Seasoned English seamer James Anderson wishes to play all five Tests in this year's Ashes, even though that looks unlikely. Anderson, who'll embark on his fifth Ashes tour this winter, hopes to help England regain the urn.

Even at 39, Anderson was one of the top performers in the recently concluded India series. The right-arm seamer held the wood over Indian captain Virat Kohli, dismissing him multiple times in the series. However, Anderson's record isn't as impressive in Australia.

Talking about the India series, Anderson said that he worked hard to get himself in shape to play all five Tests. However, the Lancashire seamer knows doing so at the Ashes Down Under would be a tricky proposition, considering his age and the challenging conditions on offer. He said:

"I went into the India series in our summer, I got myself in the best shape possible to be able to play all five and, after then, you manage it as it goes ... I’ll get myself in the best physical shape to play all five, the likelihood of playing all five at my age, to be honest any age in Australia."

"We’ve seen Australia do it themselves, they rotate, it does take a lot out of you, especially the heat at some of the venues, so we’ll just have to wait and see. I’ll be hopeful of playing five, but the likelihood is I’ll be happy playing three or four," Anderson told Fox Sports' Road To Ashes.

Although James Anderson played a key role in England's Ashes win in 2010-11, he did not fare as well in his next two visits.

The veteran bowler has a bowling average in the mid-30s Down Under.

"It’s a different approach to bowling in Australia" - James Anderson

Anderson knows that bowling in Australia is a lot different than in England, where there is something for the bowlers throughout the day. He highlighted the need for discipline in Australia, as there is less swing on offer, saying:

"Yeah I think generally it is, not necessarily more difficult, it’s a different way to approach bowling in Australia. As you say, in England, the duke, it swings more often than not, and with the wickets we play on, you can get some seam movement as well."

"So going to Australia you know you’re not going to get that much swing, you might get a little bit with the new ball, and then generally it’s about trying to hit good areas."

The 166-Test veteran has his sights set on Australia's premier batter Steve Smith. Anderson said in a previous interview that he would love to get Smith's wicket, as he tends to score big for the hosts.

It remains to be seen how the veteran right-arm pacer fares in what could be last tour of Australia. The five-match series is scheduled to start in Brisbane on December 8.

