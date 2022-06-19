Create
Notifications

"He needs to do everyone a favour and drop himself" - Netizens blast England captain Eoin Morgan for twin ducks against the Netherlands

Eoin Morgan was dismissed for a seven-ball duck on Sunday (Pic: Twitter)
Eoin Morgan was dismissed for a seven-ball duck on Sunday (Pic: Twitter)
Aditya Suketu Desai
Aditya Suketu Desai
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 19, 2022 11:29 PM IST

England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan recorded yet another failure with the bat as he was dismissed for a duck in the 2nd ODI against the Netherlands on Sunday (June 19).

Morgan had to walk back after a seven-ball duck in the contest. The left-hander struggled to get going and perished while trying to clear the point fielder against Tom Cooper in the 24th over of the run chase.

It is worth mentioning that the southpaw had failed to open his account in the first ODI of the series as well. A certain section of fans trolled the 35-year-old for his back-to-back ducks.

Here are some of the reactions to Eoin Morgan's twin failures in the first two ODIs against the Netherlands:

Eoin Morgan has struggled for runs since an eternity now. #NEDvENG
Even I would score runs against Holland and I haven’t played cricket for over 35 years. Hang your head in shame Eoin Morgan. #NEDvENG
Eoin Morgan needs to do everyone a favour and drop himself
Eoin Morgan has been a liability for 20 months now and he still gets asked "will you lead England in 2023 WC?" by the media. You kidding me?
Eoin Morgan really is pathetic
Surely Eoin Morgan is on borrowed time in this England team. His captaincy cannot be allowed to cover up his poor form. Make Jos Buttler captain if Morgan's poor run continues. England simply cannot afford any passengers at The T20 World Cup in October #ENGvsNED
@ESPNcricinfo While England's ODI Team is hitting their new high's, it seems Eoin Morgan as a batter hitting his new lows. #NEDvENG
Eoin Morgan has taken the position of a specialist captain way too far.
Eoin Morgan the batsman is pretty gully level now. The only liability of England Limited Over Team. I will be shocked if he goes on to play till 2023 World Cup
@Eoin16 TIME TO RETIRE EOIN.MORGAN. you have been BRILLIANT but your not good enough now to play for ENGLAND.
A serious consideration has to be given to the fact Eoin Morgan the batsman wouldn't get in most county teams at the moment.
Eoin Morgan is on a roll. Clearly, he is in the best of his form. Played 2 games vs Netherlands and scored 0(1) & 0(7).
That was painful. The fact is Eoin Morgan simply doesn’t merit a place in an England white ball team based on his batting in the past 2-3 years. How can we justifying picking him ahead of Better players? #NEDvENG #bbccricket
Sorry, but Eoin Morgan isn't even in the top 30 best Batters available to the white ball team. No Captain is good enough to be that much of a drag on the team.
Eoin Morgan… that’s not a great innings.Just seems to be no confidence there

The England batters made merry in the series opener as they registered the highest-ever ODI score. Most of the players made a significant impact with the bat in the encounter and the visitors put a mammoth total of 498 on the board.

However, it was a forgettable outing for Morgan as he was sent packing for a golden duck.

Eoin Morgan's lack of batting form has come under the scanner

The white-ball specialist hasn't been able to contribute significantly with the bat for the English side in the team's recent games. While he is yet to score a single run in ODIs this year, he has managed 30 runs from his two T20I appearances in 2022.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of the ongoing Netherlands ODIs, he had stated that he is still confident about his abilities. He remarked that he believes he can still contribute to the success of the team and is focussed on winning the T20 World Cup 2022 for his side.

Also Read Article Continues below
"That’s a long way away. I need to get to the T20 one first. I’m going to take it as it comes, managing my contribution, my body. At the moment, I still feel like I contribute and still feel like I can contribute to a World Cup win. That’s an important drive for me.”

After completing the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, Morgan will next be seen in action in the white-ball leg of India's tour of England. The two cricketing giants are scheduled to battle it out in three ODIs and as many T20Is in July.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...