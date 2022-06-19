"He needs to do everyone a favour and drop himself" - Netizens blast England captain Eoin Morgan for twin ducks against the Netherlands

England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan recorded yet another failure with the bat as he was dismissed for a duck in the 2nd ODI against the Netherlands on Sunday (June 19).
Morgan had to walk back after a seven-ball duck in the contest. The left-hander struggled to get going and perished while trying to clear the point fielder against Tom Cooper in the 24th over of the run chase.
It is worth mentioning that the southpaw had failed to open his account in the first ODI of the series as well. A certain section of fans trolled the 35-year-old for his back-to-back ducks.
Here are some of the reactions to Eoin Morgan's twin failures in the first two ODIs against the Netherlands:
The England batters made merry in the series opener as they registered the highest-ever ODI score. Most of the players made a significant impact with the bat in the encounter and the visitors put a mammoth total of 498 on the board.
However, it was a forgettable outing for Morgan as he was sent packing for a golden duck.
Eoin Morgan's lack of batting form has come under the scanner
The white-ball specialist hasn't been able to contribute significantly with the bat for the English side in the team's recent games. While he is yet to score a single run in ODIs this year, he has managed 30 runs from his two T20I appearances in 2022.
Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of the ongoing Netherlands ODIs, he had stated that he is still confident about his abilities. He remarked that he believes he can still contribute to the success of the team and is focussed on winning the T20 World Cup 2022 for his side.
"That’s a long way away. I need to get to the T20 one first. I’m going to take it as it comes, managing my contribution, my body. At the moment, I still feel like I contribute and still feel like I can contribute to a World Cup win. That’s an important drive for me.”
After completing the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, Morgan will next be seen in action in the white-ball leg of India's tour of England. The two cricketing giants are scheduled to battle it out in three ODIs and as many T20Is in July.