England vs West Indies 2020: Old Trafford Manchester Test Records

After winning the first match of the ICC World Test Championship series, West Indies will try to continue their momentum when they lock horns with hosts England in the second Test match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holder destroyed the English batting lineup in Southampton, and the Caribbean duo will look to replicate the same performance in Manchester.

This venue has been a happy hunting ground for the England cricket team as they have won 28 of the 79 Tests played at Old Trafford. However, Australia defeated the home team by 185 runs during the Ashes Test played in Manchester last year. Steve Smith scored a double hundred in that game, and Pat Cummins picked up seven wickets in the match.

England will receive a major boost ahead of this game as their regular captain Joe Root will be back. Root had scores of 71 & 0 in the last Test he played in Manchester. Speaking of the ground in Manchester, here's a look at some significant numbers from the Tests played at Old Trafford.

Old Trafford Manchester Test Records

Australia defeated England by 185 runs in the last Test match at Old Trafford, Manchester

The Old Trafford ground at Manchester has a rich history. The ground hosted its first Test match in the year 1884.

England have won two of the last three matches that they have hosted at this venue. Although they failed to defeat Australia last year, they had beaten South Africa in 2017 and thrashed Pakistan by 330 runs the year before that.

Stadium Name: Old Trafford.

City: Manchester

Test Matches Played: 79

Matches Won by England: 28

Matches Won by Touring Team: 15

Matches Drawn: 35

(In 1912, Old Trafford was used as a neutral venue for a Test match between Australia and South Africa.)

Highest Individual Score: 311 - Bob Simpson vs England, 1964

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 10/53 - Jim Laker vs Australia, 1956

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 19/90 - Jim Laker vs Australia, 1956

Highest Team Score: 656/8 dec. - Australia vs England, 1964

Lowest Team Score: 58 - India vs England, 1952

Average Opening Partnership: 35.12 runs

Average Run Rate: 2.72