England vs West Indies 2020: The Rose Bowl Southampton Test Records

England have never lost a match at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Southampton will host the first Test match between England and West Indies.

The Rose Bowl in Southampton has hosted 3 Test matches so far

International cricket is all set to resume this Wednesday as England lock horns with West Indies in the first Test series after the COVID-19 break. The two teams will play a three-match series, following all the new rules laid down by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Rose Bowl in Southampton will host the first Test match. This venue has been a happy hunting ground for the England cricket team as they have won two of the three Test matches here. The ground has two pitches. The primary one stays a bit on the drier side, while the one adjacent to it assists the seam bowlers.

None of the West Indian players have played a Test match at this ground. During the ICC World Cup last year, however, the Caribbean team played two games here. Their match against South Africa did not produce a result, whereas the hosts thrashed them by eight wickets in the 19th match of the competition.

Speaking of the Test matches played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, here is a look at some significant numbers that the fans need to know.

England defeated India by 60 runs in the last Test match played in Southampton

England and Sri Lanka battled it out in the first-ever Test hosted by The Rose Bowl in Southampton. The game ended in a draw, with the batsmen and fast bowlers enjoying equal success. India played a Test match each in Southampton during their tours of 2014 and 2018, losing both of them. Moeen Ali had been hugely successful at the ground, picking up 17 wickets in the two matches against India.

Stadium Name: The Rose Bowl, also known as The Ageas Bowl and The Hampshire Bowl.

City: Southampton

Test Matches Played: 3

Matches Won By Team Batting First: 2

Matches Won By Team Bowling First: 0

Matches Drawn: 1

Highest Individual Score: 167 - Ian Bell vs. India, 2014

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 6/48 - Chris Tremlett vs Sri Lanka, 2011

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 9/134 - Moeen Ali vs India, 2018

Highest Team Score: 569/7 dec. - England vs India, 2014

Lowest Team Score: 178 - India vs England, 2014

Average Opening Partnership: 21.64 runs

Average Run Rate: 3.26