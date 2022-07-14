"England will have to play extraordinary cricket to beat India" - RP Singh backs visitors to wrap up the series with a game to go

Former bowler RP Singh feels India have enough strength to ward off England and secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

The Men In Blue will enter the second match on the back of a dominant 10-wicket win at The Oval. England were bundled out for 110 following a magnificent spell by Jasprit Bumrah, who finished with 6/19. The hosts were lackluster with the ball as well after failing to claim a wicket in the chasing side's pursuit of a paltry total.

Noting that India ticked all of their boxes during their win in the series opener, RP Singh said on Cricbuzz:

"I think they will win, there were a lot of positives from the last match, they ticked all their boxes. England will have to play extraordinary cricket to beat India."

The visitors are likely to field the same playing XI for the second ODI, but are facing a conundrum for the No. 3 spot. There is still no clarity over Virat Kohli's participation as he struggles with a groin strain sustained in the third T20I at Trent Bridge.

Suggesting that Shreyas Iyer should be the batter making way for Kohli if he is available, RP Singh added:

"Shreyas Iyer should make way for Kohli, should he be available. Suryakumar Yadav looks in pretty good touch at the moment and his form should not be disturbed."

Suryakumar Yadav scored a blistering hundred in the Men In Blue's 17-run loss in the third T20I. He has been among the most consistent performers in white-ball cricket since his debut and will be looking to seal a spot in the squad for this year's T20 World Cup.

More than just a niggle if he is unavailable for second ODI: Pragyan Ojha on former India skipper Virat Kohli

Kohli was ruled out of the first ODI at The Oval due to a groin strain, but the extent of the injury is yet to be known.

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha believes that if Kohli misses the second ODI, it means the groin strain could be more than just a niggle. He said during the same interaction on Cricbuzz:

"It will be interesting to see who makes way for Kohli. He was rested for the first ODI likely as a precautionary measure, that's what I believe. However, if he is not available for the second ODI, then it is more than just a niggle."

Ojha also feels the 50-over format is the best platform for Kohli to regain his touch and said:

"He is a superstar of this format, this has been a platform where he has flourished."

India will take on England in the second ODI of the three-match series at Lord's later today (July 14).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far