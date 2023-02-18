"English spinners were better than us" - Twitterati reacts after India's disappointing loss against England in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

England beat India by 11 runs in the 14th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Saturday, February 18, at St George's Park in Gqeberha. The English team has solidified their position at the top of the Group B points table after winning all three matches so far. India remain stationed in second position with four points in their account.

England batted first in the contest after losing the toss. They managed to put on a decent score of 151/7 on the back of key contributions from Nat Sciver Brunt (50) and Amy Jones (40).

Renuka Singh (5/15) was the star performer for India with the ball as she swung the ball and created trouble for the batters throughout the first innings.

In reply, India could only reach 140/5 in 20 overs and lost the match by 11 runs. Smriti Mandhana (52) hit a half-century from the top order but could not stay till the end to finish the proceedings.

Richa Ghosh (47* off 34 balls) tried her best till the final over, but the target proved to be too much in the end as she did not have any support from others.

Fans were disappointed after witnessing India's loss against England in the Women's T20 World Cup. They took to Twitter to express their reactions to the team's performance in the game.

Here are some of the best reactions following Saturday's T20 World Cup match:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Richa Ghosh in 2023 T20 World Cup:



- 31* (20) Vs Pakistan.

- 44* (20) Vs West Indies.

- 47* (34) Vs England.



- Not an ideal result for India tonight, but Richa's form is one of the positives in this tournament. She's doing a perfect job in the final overs.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Richa Ghosh in this Women's T20 World Cup so far:



31*(20) vs Pakistan.

44*(32) vs West Indies.

47*(34) vs England.



She is the best batter for India in this world cup so far, every she steps on the field she has given her everything. She is just phenomenal.

Saiyami Kher @SaiyamiKher

Come on team india! (Both the teams)



#T20WorldCup #indvseng #INDvsAUS Feel for @13richaghosh if only she had more of the strike! Hasn’t been the best day for Indian batters all day, (besides ofcourse the brilliance of Axar & Ash)Come on team india! (Both the teams) Feel for @13richaghosh if only she had more of the strike! Hasn’t been the best day for Indian batters all day, (besides ofcourse the brilliance of Axar & Ash) Come on team india! (Both the teams) #T20WorldCup #indvseng #INDvsAUS

Kabira @kabiraxp



#T20WorldCup #indvseng @Vimalwa Strike Rates & Running between the wickets are the core issue which needs to be addressed to compete against quality sides. @Vimalwa Strike Rates & Running between the wickets are the core issue which needs to be addressed to compete against quality sides.#T20WorldCup #indvseng

Srikanth @G_Srikanth24

#ENGvIND

#T20WorldCup2023 Well played Richa!! Started slowly but once again, accelerated so well. Would have won the game for the team, if the lower order batters were thinking sensibly!! Well played Richa!! Started slowly but once again, accelerated so well. Would have won the game for the team, if the lower order batters were thinking sensibly!!#ENGvIND#T20WorldCup2023

Simon F Blackwell @sfblackwell



#BBCCricket #T20WorldCup #EngvInd Jittery performance by England, sadly I think KSB’s international career is drawing to a close. India didn’t follow up on early wickets they took and let England get a winning target. Jittery performance by England, sadly I think KSB’s international career is drawing to a close. India didn’t follow up on early wickets they took and let England get a winning target.#BBCCricket #T20WorldCup #EngvInd

Ťríål øf Ţêär§ @SerenityJaded 🏼 #ENGvIND 🏏 #T20WorldCup 🏏 @imfemalecricket Couldn't capitalize the scoring rate after the Powerplay. Lost wickets of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur at a very wrong time. English spinners were better than us in all honesty @imfemalecricket Couldn't capitalize the scoring rate after the Powerplay. Lost wickets of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur at a very wrong time. English spinners were better than us in all honesty 👌🏼 #ENGvIND 🏏 #T20WorldCup 🏏

PD @kali_kaara

#ENGvIND Devika vaidya ko 2 match me khilaya na batting di na 4 over bowling or 3rd me drop kr dia for No Reason Devika vaidya ko 2 match me khilaya na batting di na 4 over bowling or 3rd me drop kr dia for No Reason #ENGvIND

Prabhu C S @Prabhu_C_S

Richa Ghosh has proved her role for INDW again.



I feel, the top order batsman should show more maturity and responsibility while chasing a target.

INDW should find a better bridge between the Top & Middle Order Batsman, who is consistent.



#ENGvIND #T20WorldCup Good Game ENGW.Richa Ghosh has proved her role for INDW again.I feel, the top order batsman should show more maturity and responsibility while chasing a target.INDW should find a better bridge between the Top & Middle Order Batsman, who is consistent. Good Game ENGW.Richa Ghosh has proved her role for INDW again.I feel, the top order batsman should show more maturity and responsibility while chasing a target.INDW should find a better bridge between the Top & Middle Order Batsman, who is consistent.#ENGvIND #T20WorldCup

Srikanth @G_Srikanth24

#ENGvIND

#T20WorldCup2023 IND's approach, despite not losing early wickets,was same as ENG's, who lost three early wickets, is probably what the difference of the match!! IND's approach, despite not losing early wickets,was same as ENG's, who lost three early wickets, is probably what the difference of the match!!#ENGvIND#T20WorldCup2023

Praneet Samaiya @praneetsamaiya

Coaches, what are doing?

Fielding is awful, no strike rotation, too many dot balls, over-dependency on Smriti & Richa, Harman's poor form, are the major concerns...

#IndvsEng #INDvsAUS #IndvAus #EngvInd Now India will see Australia in the semifinals & it is like Everest to climbCoaches, what are doing?Fielding is awful, no strike rotation, too many dot balls, over-dependency on Smriti & Richa, Harman's poor form, are the major concerns... Now India will see Australia in the semifinals & it is like Everest to climbCoaches, what are doing?Fielding is awful, no strike rotation, too many dot balls, over-dependency on Smriti & Richa, Harman's poor form, are the major concerns...#IndvsEng #INDvsAUS #IndvAus #EngvInd

Rajneesh Gupta @rgcricket



While Indian spinners could return a combined figures of 1/87 from 10 over, England spinners had a combined tally of 3/64 in 11.



#ENGvIND #INDvsENG #T20WomensWorldCup India were undone by the England spin attack and their own defensive mindset today.While Indian spinners could return a combined figures of 1/87 from 10 over, England spinners had a combined tally of 3/64 in 11. India were undone by the England spin attack and their own defensive mindset today.While Indian spinners could return a combined figures of 1/87 from 10 over, England spinners had a combined tally of 3/64 in 11.#ENGvIND #INDvsENG #T20WomensWorldCup

Srikanth @G_Srikanth24 🏻 🏻

Bowled reasonably well. More than bowling, the planning was phenomenal from Heather Knight.

#ENGvIND

#T20WorldCup2023 A great recovery from ENG, after being lost early wickets. Excellent innings by the ever dependable Nat Sciver-Brunt!!Bowled reasonably well. More than bowling, the planning was phenomenal from Heather Knight. A great recovery from ENG, after being lost early wickets. Excellent innings by the ever dependable Nat Sciver-Brunt!!👏🏻👏🏻Bowled reasonably well. More than bowling, the planning was phenomenal from Heather Knight. #ENGvIND#T20WorldCup2023

SandeshNarayan🐋 @SandeshWrites

We know we cant win worldcup as of now... I dont understand why werent good enough. ... #ENGvIND the rain didnt help either ..it slowed outfeild...ind need to rotate strike well 1s n 2s is the diff..We know we cant win worldcup as of now... I dont understand why werent good enough. ...#ENGvIND the rain didnt help either ..it slowed outfeild...ind need to rotate strike well 1s n 2s is the diff..We know we cant win worldcup as of now...

sudharshan sridharan @sudharshansrid1



Played - 6

ENG - 6

IND - 0



#WomensT20WorldCup #EngvInd ENG vs IND in Women T20 WC:Played - 6ENG - 6IND - 0 ENG vs IND in Women T20 WC:Played - 6ENG - 6IND - 0#WomensT20WorldCup #EngvInd

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra A spell to remember for Renuka Singh Thakur - 5/15 in 4 overs against England in the T20 World Cup. She was on fire, an exhibition of bowling in Powerplay and at the final over.



Well bowled, Renuka! A spell to remember for Renuka Singh Thakur - 5/15 in 4 overs against England in the T20 World Cup. She was on fire, an exhibition of bowling in Powerplay and at the final over.Well bowled, Renuka! https://t.co/cUHlnE25bf

"In the middle overs, we let the game get away" - Harmanpreet Kaur after loss in T20 World Cup game

Speaking after the Women's T20 World Cup match against England, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on her side's performance. She opined that they let the game slip away in the middle overs after starting the chase well.

Harmanpreet also pointed out the positives by praising Renuka Singh, who picked up a five-wicket haul and bowled a sensational spell in the first innings.

"I think we started really well, and in the middle overs, we let the game get away and lost the momentum from there on, we did well with the bat but we didn't keep up the required run-rate and lost wickets in the process. Whenever Renuka bowls, we expect her to take wickets, good to see her doing so well."

She added:

"We talked about the rain, we wanted to go with the rhythm, we were 10-12 runs behind but with Smriti and Richa were batting we could've covered it up. In patches we did well, there are some areas we need to work on. When you are behind, almost 30 runs and we had to take the chance and we lost the wicket of Jemi and myself, otherwise, the rest of the batters batted really well."

India will next face Ireland on February 20, Monday, in their final Group B match of the Women's T20 World Cup, at the same venue.

