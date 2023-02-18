"English spinners were better than us" - Twitterati reacts after India's disappointing loss against England in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

England beat India by 11 runs in the 14th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Saturday, February 18, at St George's Park in Gqeberha. The English team has solidified their position at the top of the Group B points table after winning all three matches so far. India remain stationed in second position with four points in their account.
England batted first in the contest after losing the toss. They managed to put on a decent score of 151/7 on the back of key contributions from Nat Sciver Brunt (50) and Amy Jones (40).
Renuka Singh (5/15) was the star performer for India with the ball as she swung the ball and created trouble for the batters throughout the first innings.
In reply, India could only reach 140/5 in 20 overs and lost the match by 11 runs. Smriti Mandhana (52) hit a half-century from the top order but could not stay till the end to finish the proceedings.
Richa Ghosh (47* off 34 balls) tried her best till the final over, but the target proved to be too much in the end as she did not have any support from others.
Fans were disappointed after witnessing India's loss against England in the Women's T20 World Cup. They took to Twitter to express their reactions to the team's performance in the game.
Here are some of the best reactions following Saturday's T20 World Cup match:
"In the middle overs, we let the game get away" - Harmanpreet Kaur after loss in T20 World Cup game
Speaking after the Women's T20 World Cup match against England, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on her side's performance. She opined that they let the game slip away in the middle overs after starting the chase well.
Harmanpreet also pointed out the positives by praising Renuka Singh, who picked up a five-wicket haul and bowled a sensational spell in the first innings.
"I think we started really well, and in the middle overs, we let the game get away and lost the momentum from there on, we did well with the bat but we didn't keep up the required run-rate and lost wickets in the process. Whenever Renuka bowls, we expect her to take wickets, good to see her doing so well."
She added:
"We talked about the rain, we wanted to go with the rhythm, we were 10-12 runs behind but with Smriti and Richa were batting we could've covered it up. In patches we did well, there are some areas we need to work on. When you are behind, almost 30 runs and we had to take the chance and we lost the wicket of Jemi and myself, otherwise, the rest of the batters batted really well."
India will next face Ireland on February 20, Monday, in their final Group B match of the Women's T20 World Cup, at the same venue.
