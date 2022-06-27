Eoin Morgan could announce shock international retirement in coming days: Reports

England's white-ball captain and World Cup winner Eoin Morgan could hang up his boots in a matter of days, according to reports from The Guardian. The 35-year-old has arguably been the face of England's white-ball revolution that also saw them lift the World Cup at home in 2019.

However, his form over the past year or so has been appalling, to say the least. He also failed to score even a single run in the two games that he played against the Netherlands and pulled out of the third game due to an injury.

Eoin Morgan seems to be reportedly struggling for fitness as well as form and that's taken a toll on him, forcing him to give a serious thought to his international future. If the 35-year-old decides to call time on his international career, Jos Buttler could well be in line to become the full-time captain of white-ball cricket.

England are spoilt for choices in the middle-order with the likes of Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone in the mix. With the next ODI World Cup in India in about a year's time, England will need to make smart choices if they want to defend their title.

Eoin Morgan changed the face of England's white-ball cricket

In recent interviews, the likes of Buttler, Stokes, Livingstone and even new head coach Matthew Mott have backed Eoin Morgan to the hilt. However, the 35-year-old himself might have realized that just a couple of half-centuries in as many as 28 innings might just not be good enough for an England captain.

Morgan took over the captaincy from Alastair Cook in a very difficult situation for England just before the 2015 World Cup. The debacle of that campaign was enough for the Three Lions to undergo a mass clean-up in the white-ball setup.

Whatever Morgan decides, nothing could perhaps change the fact that he has been a modern day legend of England cricket.

