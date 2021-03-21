"India outplayed us and deserved to win" - Eoin Morgan after series defeat

Chasing a mammoth total of 225, Eoin Morgan's England looked to be on course for a historic win as Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan provided a fabulous platform.

Team India, however, fought back to dismiss both batsmen to reassert their dominance and pocket the series 3-2.

Despite the series defeat, England captain Eoin Morgan acknowledged that the five-match affair against a top side like India in their home conditions will stand his team in good stead. He said in this regard:

"Playing against a strong Indian team in their conditions was fantastic. Another fantastic game today," Morgan said at the post-match presentation.

Eoin Morgan, who recently became the first player to play 100 T20Is for England, credited Team India for completely outplaying his side in the final T20I in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

"India outplayed us in big moments and deserved to win. We've played some good cricket through the series too." Eoin Morgan said.

☝️ Jonny Bairstow

☝️ Dawid Malan



Two wickets in one over for Shardul Thakur! #INDvENG | https://t.co/7vTTjtwucR pic.twitter.com/dQvZs8P4uZ — ICC (@ICC) March 20, 2021

We have the talent in the dressing room: Eoin Morgan

On being asked about the positive takeaways for his side, Eoin Morgan revealed that there were quite a few of them. He gushed about the depth in his team's batting lineup as well as England's excellent powerplay bowling throughout the T20I series.

"Lots of positives for us. We bat quite deep, and we tend to take advantage of that. Big moments in this series came when we weren't able to take advantage of that with our middle order. Always feel we have the talent in the changing room to give it a crack. One of our huge plusses has been the powerplay bowling in most games. Have to commend Adil Rashid for taking on the new role. Gives us a new option," Eoin Morgan observed.

The English captain, however, rued his team's middle-order woes as disconcerting going into the T20I World Cup later this year.

"No real worries; our middle order might be something we'll look into." Eoin Morgan concluded.

The two teams now head to Pune for a three-game ODI series.