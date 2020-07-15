England ODI skipper Eoin Morgan believes that he was lucky that the board still showed faith in him as England's ODI captain after the team had a forgetful 2015 World Cup. England were not able to make it past the group stages of the 2015 World Cup and one of their worst defeats came against Bangladesh which sealed their fate and sent the latter into the quarterfinals.

Andrew Strauss' appointment as Director of Cricket was significant: Eoin Morgan

Radical changes needed to be made in England cricket and the first step taken was the appointment of former England skipper Andrew Strauss as the Director of Cricket for the England Cricket Board. Eoin Morgan believes that the appointment was extremely crucial in changing the DNA of the England limited-overs side.

"For a guy to come in such a prominent role and to make changes in such a fast manner was very significant. I was kept on as skipper of the side and I do feel lucky to be retained as the skipper of the side, Trevor Bayliss was appointed as the coach and we started playing an aggressive brand of cricket and that was very exciting for all of us," Eoin Morgan said while peaking at an ICC podcast titled 'CWC Rewind' with Ian Bishop and Nasser Hussain.

England began by bringing a change in their bowling department, limiting the likes of Stuart Broad and James Anderson to the longest format and backing all-rounders like David Willey and Chris Jordan.

In the batting department, England backed explosive players like Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler. That is when England began to score 300+ runs regularly and started winning games more often than not.

Eoin Morgan also credited the role of Trevor Bayliss as a coach for backing him to play that fearless brand of cricket. and thus, helping change England cricket radically.

"I thought the relationship with Bayliss worked really well before he was appointed as the coach of England, we had spent some time with Kolkata Knight Riders, building the relationship with him did not take long. Once we worked out what the goal was, it was about putting the strategy in place, Bayliss was ready to take the backseat," Eoin Morgan asserted.

England beat New Zealand in the final of the 2019 World Cup on the boundary-count rule and won their maiden World Cup title.