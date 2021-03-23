Eoin Morgan gets four stitches on his hand after getting injured while fielding in the 1st ODI

England skipper Eoin Morgan took four stitches to his hand after he split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger. The incident took place during the first ODI against India in Pune while the left-hander was fielding.

Eoin Morgan left the field around the 40th over of the first innings after Hardik Pandya creamed a cover drive straight to him.

The 34-year-old seemed to be in great discomfort and there was also some bleeding as he walked back to the pavilion. However, according to England's spokesperson, the 2019 World Cup winning captain is likely to bat in this match.

"Eoin Morgan has split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger. He has had four stitches inserted by the England team doctor. He expects to be able to bat," the England team's spokesperson said.

In the absence of Eoin Morgan, vice-captain Jos Buttler took over the captaincy responsibilities for the rest of the innings.

At the end of the first innings, Eoin Morgan was spotted with bandages on his hand and seemed to have troubles while clapping for his teammates.

India post a huge total in the first innings

Krunal Pandya reaches his 50

After getting to a slow start in the game, Team India managed to put up a big total on the board in the first ODI. Shikhar Dhawan was great with the bat but got out for the fifth time in the 90s in ODI cricket.

The left-hander was dismissed on 98 by Ben Stokes, with Eoin Morgan taking the catch. Indian captain Virat Kohli also played a good knock, smashing 56 runs in 60 balls.

But the real impetus for the innings came with the partnership between Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul towards the end. The duo added 112 runs off just 57 balls to help India finish the innings on a high as they put up 317 runs on the board.

Krunal Pandya was unbeaten on 58 off 31 balls in his debut ODI innings while KL Rahul seemed to have found his form back with a 43-ball 63.