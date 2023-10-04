Eoin Morgan predicts highest run-scorer, Player of the Tournament, and much more for 2023 World Cup

Former England captain Eoin Morgan sat down with Sky Sports to give his bunch of predictions for the upcoming World Cup in India set to begin from Thursday, October 5.

Morgan won the World Cup with England four years ago and their title defense now will be led by star wicketkeeper-better Jos Buttler.

Eoin Morgan explained why he feels Jos Buttler will end up as the leading run-scorer in the World Cup. He said (0:01):

"I think the leading run-scorer in this year's Cricket World Cup will be England captain Jos Buttler. He is an unbelievable white-ball cricketer and is coming into his best years as a batter in particular. I think on big stages, he performs as well as anyone in the World Cup. Batting in the middle order should really suit him."

Morgan backs Pakistan to spring a few surprises in the tournament. On this, he added (0:20):

"The team that could surprise everybody at this year's Cricket World Cup could be Pakistan. Outstanding talents, normally better competition players in the team than bilateral series. In world cups, they do perform better than their average."

Eoin Morgan has been a massive fan of England's Adil rashid and believes the leg-spinner will top the charts of wicket-takers in the World Cup. He predicted (0:40):

"The leading wicket-taker in this year's Cricket World Cup will be England's Adil Rashid. The mystery spin has bamboozled sides over the years and it is deceptive and difficult to pick his variations. So he will cause a lot of problems for opposition batters."

Eoin Morgan picks Rohit Sharma as Player of the Tournament for 2023 World Cup

Eoin Morgan backs Indian captain Rohit Sharma to light up the World Cup, especially because of his stunning record in home conditions. The star opener has been in great form of late and Morgan believes he will amass a lot of runs.

On this, he stated (1:54):

"I think the Player of the Tournament in this year's Cricket World Cup will be India's Rohit Sharma. At the top of the order, he is very destructive and his record in India is impeccable. So I envisage him scoring a lot of runs with the bat."

Morgan feels England have what it takes to win the World Cup once again. He added (2:09):

"I think the winners of this year's World Cup will be England. Defending champions, have been at the top of their game for 6-7 years. They won't go into the tournament as favorites, which I think is a good thing. Takes a little bit of pressure away when it comes to expectation. But they have every base covered, pace, spin, and they score very quickly."

England will kick off their World Cup campaign in the curtain-raiser against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 5.