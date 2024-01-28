"Even 8th ranked West Indies won in Australia and then there is Pakistan"- Top 10 funny memes after West Indies' historic Test win at Gabba

West Indies scripted history by registering their first Test victory on Australian soil in 27 years. The Kraigg Brathwaite-led side beat the Aussie side narrowly by eight runs on Sunday (January 28) at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Australia began the day with Steve Smith and Cameron Green at the crease in the chase of 216, with eight wickets in hand. Both batters started off positively with a 71-run partnership for the third wicket.

After walking off the field with an injury on Day 3, Shamar Joseph came back and bowled a sensational match-winning spell for the West Indies side. He cleaned up Cameron Green (42) to give a much-needed breakthrough in the 31st over.

He then ran through the Australian batting line-up, ending up with a seven-wicket haul. Steve Smith (91*) remained unbeaten at one end and kept Australia in the hunt but did not get the required support from the other batters.

Fans enjoyed the second Test in Brisbane and expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

"Even 8th ranked West Indies won in Australia and then there is Pakistan."

"We were not good enough in the end"- Australia captain Pat Cummins after loss against West Indies

At the post-match presentation, Australian skipper Pat Cummins reflected on the loss and said:

"Obviously disappointed. Fantastic Test and fantastic series. Shamar bowled superbly. We were not good enough in the end. We were confident coming here today. Yesterday, we thought that 200 was achievable. But the bridge was a it too far."

He continued:

"We have seen it for 15 years from Smith. Took us here almost single-handedly. It's been brilliant, the same group for the home summer. Big effort, 37 degrees, 80-90 percent humidity, and they still gave it all. We can hold our head high. This game humbles you. West Indies were fantastic. Always great fun to watch. Always exciting batters, awesome celebrations, couple of good fast bowlers. 1-1 is a fair result I guess."

The two teams will next square off in a three-match ODI series, which commences on February 2 in Melbourne.

