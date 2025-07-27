"Even if Anshul plays ten Tests and doesn't do great it's okay" - Indian legend's stunning statement after Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Indian legend Ravichandran Ashwin backed debutant Anshul Kamboj after day four of the fourth Test against England. Defending the young pacer, Ashwin expressed that it is okay even if he fails to do well in ten games.

Anshul did not have a great debut as everyone expected him to. He gave away 89 runs from 18 overs in the first innings, picking up just one wicket. Moreover, his speeds were also low, which has been a talking point. Despite his being off-color, the former Indian all-rounder urged the fans to back players and appreciate his efforts. Ashwin added that Anshul has worked hard to make it to the Indian team, which is still a success story in itself.

"It is important for us to rally behind our cricketers when they are not having a great time. Even if Anshul plays ten Tests and doesn't do great its okay. A boy from Haryana has put so much effort and worked hard to make it to India. It is still a success story. We should remember he has reached here. It is a success story. We have not reached there, so let us have a little bit of compassion towards them. We must back our players. Everyone will praise if he does well. When there is a bad day we need to get behind them. If he is not good enough he gets dropped its okay, that will happen. But he has put in the effort. Let's appreciate the effort," he said on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'. (18:22)

Further, Ashwin also expressed that he is proud of the way the visitors have played this series. He reflected that while one would have expected a young team not to lose 5-nil, they have competed well and have been in a position to win all three Tests so far.

He also stated that Shubman Gill must be proud of himself as the captain of this young Indian team.

"Almost in every game we are in a position to win, in this game also we are fighting to draw. Shubman Gill should be proud of himself. A youngster leading for the first time away from home is allowed to have bad days, he will learn from this. But he has kept this aside, come out and batted like a champion."

Notably, Gill is the leading run-scorer for the hosts. Heading into the fifth day, he is unbeaten on 78 off 167 balls. They were two down for no runs on the board when Gill came in and played a captain's knock under pressure.

Ashwin praises India duo for stellar partnership on Day 4 of fourth Test

Ravichandran Ashwin also praised KL Rahul and Shubman Gill for their partnership on the fourth day. India were 0/2 in the second innings, tailing by 311 runs. It looked as though the game would end on the same day.

However, Rahul and Gill stitched an unbeaten 174-run stand, ensuring the game goes to the fifth day with a possibility of a draw. The two batters showed immense grit and determination under pressure.

"Hats off to the way Rahul and Gill batted. If India goes on to draw this game, it is bigger than a win. Because you are way behind in the game. But after this if you can draw the game, it is a phenomenal achievement. In this Test, England has won more sessions than India, but there is a chance India could draw it and win the match that way. There is a huge chance they will be absolutely happy and all about thinking about the fifth Test," he said. (13:05)

Rahul is unbeaten on 87 off 210 balls, with Gill unbeaten on 78. England needs eight more wickets to win the game and seal the series. They are ahead by 2-1 at the moment. The visitors will hope that Rahul and Gill go on to extend their partnership and bat longer.

