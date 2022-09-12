"Even Ashwin must be shocked seeing his name" - Twitter befuddled over off-spinner's inclusion in India's squad for T20 World Cup

Team India have named their squad for the upcoming home season as well as the 2022 T20 World Cup, with Ravichandran Ashwin being a notable inclusion in the team. The off-spinner has only played five T20Is since the last T20 World Cup.

Ashwin earned a T20 recall after four years was a part of the team for the 2021 edition of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The off-spinner's surprise inclusion over Yuzvendra Chahal caused quite a stir among fans and pundits alike.

The veteran player was not in the scheme of things when it comes to the shortest format. However, he earned a shock recall to the national T20 side after an eight-month absence for the tour of the Caribbean. Since his return, Ashwin has claimed five wickets in as many matches at an economy of 6.95.

Ashwin piped youngster Ravi Bishnoi to claim the spot of the second spinner in the squad, with Chahal being the lead spinner. The former U-19 World Cup finalist is named on the standby list along with the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Mohammad Shami.

The Tamil Nadu-born player's experience has been touted as his biggest strength. He has played a total of five T20Is Down Under for India over the years and has scalped five wickets at an economy of 7.4.

Twitter was far from pleased with Ashwin's selection as they felt Bishnoi was done hard by, especially since he played 10 T20Is this year and had already adapted to the team's brand of cricket.

Here is how the Twitterati reacted to the tricky selection call:

Duke 🦁 @DukeForPM7



#T20WorldCup2022 #BCCI Ravichandran Ashwin walking into the World Cup team everytime without performances : Ravichandran Ashwin walking into the World Cup team everytime without performances :#T20WorldCup2022 #BCCI https://t.co/67Yj1ZQGAR

A l V Y @WoniWroos twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… BCCI @BCCI NEWS: India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.



Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh NEWS: India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh 🚨 NEWS: India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh R Ashwin doesn't plays t20 cricket for India for 3 years and suddenly gets picked for 2021 T20 World Cup. Then again doesn't plays T20i for next 1 year and get into 2022 Asia Cup and t20 wc squad. What a selection R Ashwin doesn't plays t20 cricket for India for 3 years and suddenly gets picked for 2021 T20 World Cup. Then again doesn't plays T20i for next 1 year and get into 2022 Asia Cup and t20 wc squad. What a selection 👏👏 twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

Dheeraj Singh @Dheerajsingh_

Ravi Ashwin in 15



Poor Selection



Shows How Even Management biased Towards Team Selection



@BCCI



#CricketTwitter

#TeamIndia twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… BCCI @BCCI NEWS: India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.



Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh NEWS: India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh 🚨 NEWS: India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh Ravi Bishnoi in ReserveRavi Ashwin in 15Poor SelectionShows How Even Management biased Towards Team Selection Ravi Bishnoi in ReserveRavi Ashwin in 15Poor Selection Shows How Even Management biased Towards Team Selection@BCCI#CricketTwitter#TeamIndia twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

Avinash Aryan @AvinashArya09



#ashwin #SanjuSamson Why Ashwin Anna is in T20I squad? Koi bata sakta hai kyu? Last T20I World Cup me Dhoni ne master stroke khelne ke liye team me laya tha. Ashwin ka mujhe koi stats nikaal ke dikha de ki sach me deserve karta hai to maan jaau. #T20WorldCup 2022 #T20WorldCup Why Ashwin Anna is in T20I squad? Koi bata sakta hai kyu? Last T20I World Cup me Dhoni ne master stroke khelne ke liye team me laya tha. Ashwin ka mujhe koi stats nikaal ke dikha de ki sach me deserve karta hai to maan jaau.#ashwin #T20WorldCup2022 #T20WorldCup #SanjuSamson

Tweeter @sowmitrik Only thing which I dont like in this team is.... Ashwin.

What did he do since last 3 years in T20 cricket? From where did they found the promise? Bishnoi wasn't a better choice? Spin department is so weak. Only thing which I dont like in this team is.... Ashwin.What did he do since last 3 years in T20 cricket? From where did they found the promise? Bishnoi wasn't a better choice? Spin department is so weak.

SAI KATHPALIA @SaiKathpalia twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian squad for the T20 WC:



Rohit (C), Rahul (VC), Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hooda, Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ashwin, Chahal, Axar Patel, Bumrah, Bhuvi, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh Indian squad for the T20 WC:Rohit (C), Rahul (VC), Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hooda, Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ashwin, Chahal, Axar Patel, Bumrah, Bhuvi, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh A fantastic team overall, feel for Ravi Bishnoi he should have been ahead of Ravi Ashwin, this cup is ours A fantastic team overall, feel for Ravi Bishnoi he should have been ahead of Ravi Ashwin, this cup is ours🏆🏆🇮🇳🇮🇳 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

. @lentiilsoup there's no way Ashwin fits into the XI without dropping Chahal or playing 3 spinners btw. not sure what exactly they are thinking there. i guess there is a chance Harshal is number 7 and Ashwin plays as the main finger spinner ahead of Axar... but they've never done that before. there's no way Ashwin fits into the XI without dropping Chahal or playing 3 spinners btw. not sure what exactly they are thinking there. i guess there is a chance Harshal is number 7 and Ashwin plays as the main finger spinner ahead of Axar... but they've never done that before.

Somnath chakraborty ⚽🏏 @somnath20094585

Ashwin comes always in squad

#TeamIndia

#T20WorldCup Whenever nowadays Indian team squad selection happens for major icc cup tournament.Ashwin comes always in squad Whenever nowadays Indian team squad selection happens for major icc cup tournament. Ashwin comes always in squad #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup https://t.co/resjEJylh8

Ashish @Ashishcrick

Meanwhile #Ashwin played t20 WC and NZ series last year and then he was dropped for a whole YEAR and then suddenly out of the blue he was in the squad against WI amthen in Asia cup and now in WC tooMeanwhile #RaviBishnoi who performed so well in that time and bowled a beautiful 17th over #Ashwin played t20 WC and NZ series last year and then he was dropped for a whole YEAR and then suddenly out of the blue he was in the squad against WI amthen in Asia cup and now in WC tooMeanwhile #RaviBishnoi who performed so well in that time and bowled a beautiful 17th over

Flt Lt Anoop Verma (Retd.) 🇮🇳 @FltLtAnoopVerma



Instead Ashwin is selected



Ravi is unplayable with his googlies … he would have deadly in Australia @desimojito And a promising Ravi Bishnoi is also excludedInstead Ashwin is selectedRavi is unplayable with his googlies … he would have deadly in Australia @desimojito And a promising Ravi Bishnoi is also excludedInstead Ashwin is selectedRavi is unplayable with his googlies … he would have deadly in Australia

कुन्दन कुमार राय @roy_kk_ @ravia123ash @BCCI Do you think that Ashwin will be good enough as a batter in Australian Conditions plus he doesn't possess the ability to clear big boundaries of Australian grounds.. Ravi Bishnoi is a wicket-taker and Ashwin always try to be economical. @ravia123ash @BCCI Do you think that Ashwin will be good enough as a batter in Australian Conditions plus he doesn't possess the ability to clear big boundaries of Australian grounds.. Ravi Bishnoi is a wicket-taker and Ashwin always try to be economical.

Shiv Shankar M @mshivs #WT20 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra India's T20 World Cup squad:



Rohit (C), Rahul (VC), Kohli, Suryakumar, Bumrah, Bhuvi, Hooda, Pant (WK), Karthik (WK), Hardik, Ashwin, Chahal, Axar, Harshal and Arshdeep Singh.



Stand By: Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar. India's T20 World Cup squad:Rohit (C), Rahul (VC), Kohli, Suryakumar, Bumrah, Bhuvi, Hooda, Pant (WK), Karthik (WK), Hardik, Ashwin, Chahal, Axar, Harshal and Arshdeep Singh.Stand By: Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar. Predictable squad which lacks firepower. Bowling looks thin with less attcking options. Ashwin/Axar are defensive options. Othr than Bumrah no pace, Shami can be lethal with new ball. Bisnoi is a attcking bowler. Not sure hw far we go with this squad @ImRo45 Predictable squad which lacks firepower. Bowling looks thin with less attcking options. Ashwin/Axar are defensive options. Othr than Bumrah no pace, Shami can be lethal with new ball. Bisnoi is a attcking bowler. Not sure hw far we go with this squad @ImRo45 #WT20 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Team India squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup

Indian squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Stand by: Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer.

Is R Ashwin's selection over Ravi Bishnoi in the Team India squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup justified? Let us know what you think.

