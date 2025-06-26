“Even Babar Azam was laughing” - Rohit Sharma’s stunning revelation from IND vs PAK 2024 T20 World Cup match

Team India ODI captain Rohit Sharma revealed how former head coach Ravi Shastri made him forgetful during the toss in the 2024 T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan in New York. In a hilarious moment, Rohit forgot he held the coin for the toss and was reminded by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

The latter won the toss and elected to bowl first in front of a packed crowd in New York. Shastri was tasked with introducing the two captains and conducting the toss.

Recalling the incident in a recent interview with Jio Hotstar, Rohit said (via India Today):

"Look at Ravi Shastri, I’m enjoying that. In the middle of everything, Ravi Shastri’s energy, I forgot that the coin was with me. Even Babar Azam was laughing. In the blue, it’s Rohit Sharma, who’s ready to punch. In the green Babar’s ready to counter punch, it was all fun."

Rohit endured a poor outing with the bat, scoring only 13 off 12 deliveries in India's sub-par total of 119 all out in 19 overs. However, led by an inspired Jasprit Bumrah, the Men in Blue defended the score and won a thriller by six runs.

The ace pacer was the Player of the Match for his magnificent spell of 3/14 in four overs.

Rohit Sharma starred in India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph

Rohit Sharma led from the front with the bat in India's 2024 T20 World Cup victory [Credit: Getty]

Team India's win over Pakistan propelled them on an unbeaten run to the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. Skipper Rohit led from the front with the bat, finishing as the second-leading run-scorer in the tournament with 257 runs at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 156.70 in eight outings.

The 38-year-old became the only Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win a T20 World Cup title. The Men in Blue won all eight completed matches in the tournament, including a thrilling final against South Africa by seven runs.

The title run kick-started an incredible period for India in white-ball cricket, culminating in their victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy under Rohit. Like the 2024 T20 World Cup, India went unbeaten in the tournament, winning all five games, including the final against New Zealand.

