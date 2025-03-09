"Even on his best day, Kuldeep gaali kha raha hai"- Top 10 funny memes from first innings of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Team India and New Zealand are currently facing off in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday (March 9) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and chose to bat first in the encounter.

Ad

The Kiwis got off to a brisk start in the powerplay, racing off to 57 in 7.5 overs on the back of Rachin Ravindra's aggressive knock of 37 (29). Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Will Young (15) at the end of the 8th over to give India their first breakthrough.

Kuldeep Yadav then sent Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson (11) to the pavilion in quick succession to derail New Zealand's innings. Daryl Mitchell then anchored the innings with a knock of 63 (101), stabilizing things for his side. Michael Bracewell (53*) hit a blazing half-century in the death overs to help the Kiwis reach a respectable total of 251/7.

Ad

Trending

Fans enjoyed the engaging action between bat and ball during the first innings of the Champions Trophy final. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

One of the memes read:

"Even on his best day, Kuldeep gaali kha raha hai (Even on his best day Kuldeep is getting scolded)."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some other memes:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It was not turning much"- India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy after restricting New Zealand to 251/7 in 2025 Champions Trophy final

During the mid-innings break, Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy revealed that there was not much turn on the surface and that it was a better pitch than the one used for the previous game. He said (via Cricbuzz):

Ad

"It was a good wicket compared to the last wicket. It was not turning much. All I could do was stick it into the stump line and wait for the batter to make some mistake. I like bowling in the death and the powerplay, it is more challenging and gives me more opportunity to pick wickets."

Ad

He added:

"I like talking to Kuldeep, even Jaddu bhai and Axar, I am pretty new to this setup and am looking to build some nice bonds. It (the right foot) is a little sore. It is a gettable score if we bat well initially."

Do you think New Zealand can defend the target? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news