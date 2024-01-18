"Even if he has a very good IPL, I don't think the team will be thinking in that direction" - Zaheer Khan on Rishabh Pant's place for T20 World Cup

Zaheer Khan reckons Rishabh Pant won't be India's scheme of things for this year's T20 World Cup even if he has a good run in IPL 2024.

Pant has been out of action since suffering serious injuries in a horrific car accident in December 2022. The wicketkeeper-batter is expected play for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, although it's not yet clear whether he will be donning the wicketkeeping gloves.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Zaheer was asked if Pant has a chance to make India's T20 World Cup side if he has a good IPL. He responded:

"If you see Rishabh Pant's journey, the turn he has gone through is not easy for any player. Firstly, everyone who is attached to cricket will be happy once he comes back on the field. He has a lot of hurdles to cross."

The former left-arm pacer added:

"Firstly, he has to come back and play. It's not easy at this level. You need to get used to it and get the rhythm back. Those things might take time. It's great if it doesn't. However, keeping all things in mind, even if he has a very good IPL, I don't think the team will be thinking in that direction."

Khan highlighted that the planning for big tournaments like the T20 World Cup is done well in advance.

Pragyan Ojha feels two players are currently ahead of Rishabh Pant in the wicket-keeper slot race

Rishabh Pant provides an enticing left-handed wicketkeeper-batter option in the middle order. [P/C: Getty]

Pragyan Ojha named KL Rahul and Jitesh Sharma when asked about the frontrunners for the wicketkeepers' positions, saying:

"Based on what I am seeing, I feel it will be KL Rahul and Jitesh Sharma. Rishabh Pant's name will always be taken because of the impact he has made. However, it needs to be seen how he proves his fitness."

The former India spinner added that Rishabh Pant doesn't seem to be a realistic option at the moment. He elaborated:

"You need to be a little realistic. You have to keep your emotions aside at times. It needs to be seen where he actually is, and how he proves himself in the first four or five matches of the IPL, fitness-wise and not skill-wise. If we talk about the present situation, I feel KL Rahul and Jitesh Sharma are making a strong claim."

Jitesh and Sanju Samson were the wicketkeeper-batters in India's squad in the recently concluded T20I series against Afghanistan. Rahul did not make the squad for the three-match series at home.

