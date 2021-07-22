"Even India's B team can beat Pakistan" - Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria feels the Indian team that is touring Sri Lanka (to which he referred to as India's B team) has been performing exceedingly well. He has been impressed with the way Rahul Dravid has infused confidence in Kuldeep Yadav.

Team India dominated Sri Lanka in the first ODI and sealed the series with a thrilling win in the second game. Danish Kaneria feels the way this Indian team is playing, they also have the capability to beat a full-strength Pakistan side.

"The way this Indian team is performing, the way Rahul Dravid has worked with the Indian team he deserves all the praise. The way he has motivated Kuldeep Yadav, even this India B team can certainly beat Pakistan," Danish Kaneria said on his YouTube Channel.

Playing IPL will help India in the T20 World Cup: Danish Kaneria

The three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka will be the last piece of international cricket for India before the all-important T20 World Cup in October-November. While many may believe the lack of international games may hurt India, the players will be playing the second phase of the IPL 2021 season in the UAE just before the showpiece event.

Danish Kaneria feels the Indian players will get accustomed to the pitches in UAE and playing in these conditions will definitely give them the required practice before such a big tournament.

The former Pakistan spinner has tipped India and West Indies to make it to the final of the T20 World Cup. Both teams are doing well on sluggish pitches and this could certainly be the case in the UAE.

"India are not playing any limited over cricket before the T20 World Cup but playing IPL will keep them in good stead. I think it will be India vs West Indies in the final," Danish Kaneria concluded.

