"Even in the IPL, he scored plenty of runs" - Former cricketer picks one of Shubman Gill & Yashasvi Jaiswal in India's squad for 2025 Asia Cup

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has picked his probable Men in Blue squad for the 2025 Asia Cup. The multi-nation tournament is set to begin on September 9, with the United Arab Emirates as the host. India have been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Oman, and UAE, while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Kaif selected Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as the openers and named Shubman Gill as a backup option, leaving out Yashasvi Jaiswal. In a video shared on his YouTube channel on Friday, August 15, Kaif highlighted Gill’s performances during the England Test series and IPL 2025, where he scored 650 runs at an average of 50.00 with a strike rate of 155.87, including six fifties. Kaif said:

“Regarding Gill and Jaiswal, only one might make it, and I believe that considering the way Shubman Gill performed as captain on the England tour, scoring 750 runs, he deserves a spot. Even in the IPL, he scored plenty of runs. So, he might not make the playing XI, but his name should definitely be in the squad as a backup opener.”

Meanwhile, for the backup wicketkeeper, Kaif opted for Jitesh Sharma, who impressed in IPL 2025 while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The 44-year-old said:

“Next, if I talk about the backup opener, there is a tough fight between Gill and Jaiswal, but only one can be selected. You also need a backup wicketkeeper, and I am seeing Jitesh Sharma’s name. He is in amazing form and even led RCB to the finals this time. So, for the Asia Cup, Sanju Samson will be the main wicketkeeper, while the backup wicketkeeper will be Jitesh Sharma.”

The 31-year-old has played nine T20Is, scoring 100 runs with a highest score of 35.

“Deserves to be in the squad for his bowling performances” - Mohammad Kaif backs Mohammed Siraj’s inclusion in the 2025 Asia Cup

In the same video, Mohammad Kaif also backed the inclusion of pacer Mohammed Siraj for the 2025 Asia Cup, following his heroic performance in the recently concluded Test series against England. Siraj emerged as the leading wicket-taker, claiming 23 scalps in five games as the series ended in a 2-2 draw. Kaif remarked:

“I will take the name of one more player, Mohammed Siraj. Although his name was not included in the ODI team for the Champions Trophy, with Harshit Rana taking his place, the selectors will have to decide here whether to go with Harshit Rana or Siraj.”

“However, I believe that given the way Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill performed on the England tour and brought glory to India, Siraj deserves to be in the squad for his bowling performances. So, Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill are two players whom I would like to see rewarded with a spot in the squad,” he added.

Mohammad Kaif’s squad for India in the 2025 Asia Cup: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Axar Patel (vc), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, and Jitesh Sharma.

