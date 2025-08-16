Sanju Samson smashes match-winning 54 for KCA Secretary XI ahead of 2025 Asia Cup [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Aug 16, 2025 10:50 IST
Sanju Samson made 54 off 36 balls (Image via Instagram-@kcl_t20)
Sanju Samson made 54 off 36 balls (Image via Instagram-@kcl_t20)

Kerala batter Sanju Samson has displayed impressive form ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup, smashing a match-winning fifty for KCA Secretary XI against KCA President XI. The game took place at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, August 15.

Ad

After being sent in to bat, KCA President XI suffered early losses, with Abhishek J Nair (19), Mohammed Azharuddeen (1), and skipper Sachin Baby (0) dismissed cheaply. However, Rohan Kunnummal played a brilliant knock of 60 off just 29 balls, including five fours and four sixes.

Viji Abijith Praveen contributed 47 off 18 balls, while M D Nidheesh remained unbeaten on 29 off 22 as the team finished their innings at 184/8.

In response, Vishnu Vinod starred for the Secretary XI, blasting 69 off just 29 balls, including seven fours and five sixes. Skipper Sanju Samson also played a fine innings, scoring 54 off 36 balls with the help of two fours and three sixes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video of Sanju Samson’s innings here:

Ad

Samson’s side went on to win the match by one wicket with two balls to spare, with Basil Thampi sealing the victory with a six.

No Sanju Samson in Harbhajan Singh’s probable India squad for Asia Cup 2025

The 2025 Asia Cup is scheduled to begin on September 9, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) hosting the tournament. India has been drawn in Group A alongside Pakistan, UAE, and Oman.

Ad

Meanwhile, anticipation has been building over India’s squad, and on Friday, August 15, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared his probable lineup for the multi-nation tournament. Interestingly, he included Shubman Gill, but there was no place for Sanju Samson. He told The Times of India:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh. KL Rahul is a name that I didn't take. He can also be a very, very good option since I am not putting any other keeper. KL can be another option. One of him or Rishabh Pant should be there.”

Samson has played 42 T20Is for India, scoring 861 runs at an average of 25.32 and a strike rate of 152.38, including two fifties and three hundreds.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications