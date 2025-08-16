Sanju Samson smashes match-winning 54 for KCA Secretary XI ahead of 2025 Asia Cup [Watch]

Kerala batter Sanju Samson has displayed impressive form ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup, smashing a match-winning fifty for KCA Secretary XI against KCA President XI. The game took place at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, August 15.After being sent in to bat, KCA President XI suffered early losses, with Abhishek J Nair (19), Mohammed Azharuddeen (1), and skipper Sachin Baby (0) dismissed cheaply. However, Rohan Kunnummal played a brilliant knock of 60 off just 29 balls, including five fours and four sixes. Viji Abijith Praveen contributed 47 off 18 balls, while M D Nidheesh remained unbeaten on 29 off 22 as the team finished their innings at 184/8.In response, Vishnu Vinod starred for the Secretary XI, blasting 69 off just 29 balls, including seven fours and five sixes. Skipper Sanju Samson also played a fine innings, scoring 54 off 36 balls with the help of two fours and three sixes.Watch the video of Sanju Samson’s innings here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSamson’s side went on to win the match by one wicket with two balls to spare, with Basil Thampi sealing the victory with a six.No Sanju Samson in Harbhajan Singh’s probable India squad for Asia Cup 2025The 2025 Asia Cup is scheduled to begin on September 9, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) hosting the tournament. India has been drawn in Group A alongside Pakistan, UAE, and Oman.Meanwhile, anticipation has been building over India’s squad, and on Friday, August 15, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared his probable lineup for the multi-nation tournament. Interestingly, he included Shubman Gill, but there was no place for Sanju Samson. He told The Times of India:&quot;Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh. KL Rahul is a name that I didn't take. He can also be a very, very good option since I am not putting any other keeper. KL can be another option. One of him or Rishabh Pant should be there.”Samson has played 42 T20Is for India, scoring 861 runs at an average of 25.32 and a strike rate of 152.38, including two fifties and three hundreds.