"Even Jofra Archer can't bowl this pace" - Michael Vaughan says England will miss Mark Wood more than Ben Stokes in last 2 ENG vs SL 2024 Tests

Michael Vaughan reckons England will miss Mark Wood more than Ben Stokes if the speedster is unavailable for the final two Tests of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka. He pointed out that Wood brings unique attributes to the table and even Jofra Archer can't match up to his express pace.

Wood bowled 10.2 overs in Sri Lanka's second innings of the first Test in Manchester before leaving the field with a thigh injury and missed the fourth day's play on Saturday, August 24. However, England bowled the Lankan Lions out for 326 and eventually registered a five-wicket win.

During a discussion on BBC Test Match Special, Vaughan opined that Wood's potential absence from the final two Tests will be a bigger loss for England than Stokes' unavailability.

"Mark Wood is the key, look at all the England side, even Ben Stokes now. Ben Stokes is a talisman, an incredible cricketer, England miss but they will miss Wood even more because there is no one who can bowl 95 miles an hour," he reasoned.

"Mark Wood is becoming quite quickly the most important member of this team because he brings something that they haven't got anyone that can bring. Even Jofra Archer can't bowl this pace. He (Wood) is bowling 95 to 97 miles an hour," the former England captain added.

While pointing out that England desperately missed Wood's services on the fourth morning, Vaughan added that he doesn't see him playing in the remainder of the series.

"We saw it this morning when the pitch was flat, there wasn't a great deal there for the spin, there was no lateral movement, they were crying out for Mark Wood. He is not going to play at Lords. He might not be seen again this summer," he said.

"So I personally would wrap him in cotton wool for the next couple of weeks. They have to make sure that next year he is a hundred percent fit to go in around 60 to 70 percent of the Test matches, and if they have him fit, they have a chance of doing something very special," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

England are scheduled to host India for a five-Test series next year. They are subsequently supposed to travel to Australia for the Ashes.

"Olly Stone is probably going to play for Mark Wood" - Michael Vaughan

Mark Wood picked up two wickets in the Manchester Test.

In the same discussion, Michael Vaughan was further asked about England's injury concerns ahead of the second Test as Chris Woakes was also seen hobbling.

"You have got to have five bowlers. So you would think someone like Sam Curran may get a call if Woakes is going to be struggling. I don't know how bad Chris Woakes is. Olly Stone is probably going to play for Mark Wood. England have got good options," he replied.

Olly Stone was the reserve seamer in England's squad for the first Test. Sam Curran last played a Test match in August 2021 but can be a handy all-rounder in English conditions.

