“Every aspiring batter should watch his footage” – Mohammad Kaif hails Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Mohammed Kaif has hailed Rohit Sharma ahead of the third Test against Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, which starts on Wednesday, March 1.

The former batter believes that the Indian captain will continue to deliver against Australia. Kaif wants every aspiring batter to learn from 'Hitman' on how to play on turning tracks.

Rohit, who scored 120 in the opening Test, also contributed 32 and 31 runs in the second Test in Delhi.

Speaking to Star Sports, Kaif said:

“I think it will be Rohit Sharma, he’s in very good form, scoring lots of runs, his contribution in the second test was very important, and he made a statement in terms of his batting, of how to play cricket on a turning track.”

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

“Even though there was a fielder at long-on, Rohit Sharma attacked the ball and beat the fielder. So, even if there is a fielder at long-on, he backs his ability to beat the fielder and hits a six. Rohit Sharma has done this and every aspiring batter should watch his footage to understand where to hit a ball. So, I’m pretty confident that Rohit Sharma will perform in both the final test matches.”

“Dismissing Travis Head really changed the game” – Mohammad Kaif heaps praise on Ravichandran Ashwin

Mohammad Kaif heaped praise on Indian spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. He also picked Travis Head’s wicket as the turning point in the second Test in Delhi.

On this, he said:

“If we talk about both test matches, Ashwins spell on the third day of the test match in Kotla, after having a tough second day with Travis Head settled in, coming in the next day and dismissing Travis Head really changed the game. So, we have many bowlers like that who can change the game for us.”

Together, Jadeja (17) and Ashwin (14) have scalped 31 wickets in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Kaif added that Team India will produce more match-winners in the remaining two Tests.

“We spoke about Ashwin, Jadeja is another player who can change the game for us. And we haven’t even come to Axar Patel and Siraj’s bowling. Siraj didn’t even bowl in the second innings. So we have many match winners like that. So, in my opinion, it will be very hard for Australia to make a comeback from here.”

Meanwhile, Steve Smith will lead Australia in the third Test in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins. who is in Sydney due to ill health of his mother.

