"Every game was a challenge" - Cheteshwar Pujara on 2018-19 Test series in Australia

India's star Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara looked back on the 2018-19 series in Australia and labeled it as the best of his career. The 35-year-old said that every match of the series was a challenge.

The right-handed batter played an instrumental role in India's maiden Test series victory in the 2018-19 leg. He scored 521 runs at 74.43 with three centuries as the tourists took the series 2-1, winning in Adelaide and Melbourne.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



That's his 16th hundred in Test cricket and third against Australia.



#AUSvIND | @Domaincomau There it is, a brilliant ton for Cheteshwar Pujara from 231 balls!That's his 16th hundred in Test cricket and third against Australia. There it is, a brilliant ton for Cheteshwar Pujara from 231 balls!That's his 16th hundred in Test cricket and third against Australia.#AUSvIND | @Domaincomau https://t.co/cD1rSObzGq

Speaking to the Times of India, Pujara reflected that the mental and physical stress during that series was at its peak, saying:

"I've enjoyed a few good series. But that was the best series of my cricketing career. The way I was batting, concentrating, there was a lot of physical and mental stress during that series. Every game was a challenge."

When asked what brings the best out of him against Australia, Pujara said they are a highly competitive side and he loves taking responsibility to rescue the team when in trouble.

"They are a competitive side. They throw a challenge at you and I'm someone who likes that kind of battle. It's not just the verbal battle, but the cricketing battle. They are always a fighting team. As a player, whenever the team is in a difficult situation, your role is to ensure that you pull them out of trouble.

"There have been times when I've played such important knocks and most of them have come against the Australians. I think it's about being mentally strong about what you want to achieve for your team, for your country."

The 98-Test veteran also made his first international appearance against Australia and has stepped up in every series against them. He has accumulated 1893 runs against them in 20 Tests at 54.09.

"There are things which I'm working on" - Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ahead of the upcoming series against Australia, Pujara said there are things he has been working on. He added:

"I've played a couple of Ranji games as part of the preparation for the series against Australia. Apart from that, I've been practising back home in Rajkot. I can't disclose particular things, but there are things which I'm working on, a few points which will help me during the series."

India have held the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since 2017 and will look to retain it when the series against Australia gets underway on February 9 in Nagpur.

Poll : 0 votes