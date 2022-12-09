"Every game is an opportunity to keep getting better" - Washington Sundar 

Washington Sundar has stated that Team India are optimistic about playing a good brand of cricket and keep improving across all fronts. The Men in Blue have been pegged back in their tour of Bangladesh so far after conceding the three-match ODI series with a game to spare.

Fans and pundits alike have not taken the recent set of performances lightly by any means. With a review meeting by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) looming after the tour, the consequences are expected to be dire after Team India's ODI series loss against Bangladesh.

During the pre-match press conference ahead of the dead rubber, Sundar was asked about the team's morale on the back of twin defeats against the Bangla Tigers. The all-rounder had quite a diplomatic answer in store. Sundar said:

“Every game is an opportunity to keep getting better and get the right rhythm and perform well as a team. There's not going to be many games, so every game is very important for us."

Sundar continued:

"We are going to play good brand of cricket, we are going to keep improving no matter who we play. Our job is to play to our potential and to keep getting better wherever we have to. That's the mindset we are in, and we keep looking at improving, wherever that might be."

Team India are also scheduled to play two Tests against Bangladesh. The visitors are ravaged by an injury crisis that leaves the likes of Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja as major doubts for the team's final overseas venture in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Washington Sundar is among the few positives for Team India from Bangladesh tour

The Tamil Nadu-born all-rounder has had a frustrating year so far due to recurring injury setbacks. He has featured for India in back-to-back tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh, validating his place in the playing XI.

Claiming five wickets in the ongoing ODI series so far, Sundar has arguably been Team India's best bowler. He recently recorded his maiden ODI fifty during the tour of New Zealand, albeit in a losing cause.

Team India will lock horns with Bangladesh in the final ODI on Saturday, December 10, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

