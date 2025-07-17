"Every match Bumrah played, India lost" - IPL Orange Cap winner's massive claim on star pacer after ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test 

Former wicket-keeper Robin Uthappa believes that Jasprit Bumrah lost his wicket in the final innings of the third Test against England at Lord's, trying to dispel the notion that India are losing matches when he is in the playing XI. The speedster departed during the run chase while trying to play an ill-fated pull shot, with the Men in Blue still 46 runs away from the target.

Team India had lost the series opener at Headingley, Leeds despite Jasprit Bumrah bagging a six-fer in the first innings. Even in the third Test, the visitors faield to get over the line even though the pacer had claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings. However, during his absence as part of workload management in the second Test at Edgbaston, India recorded a massive 336-run win.

The likes of Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj stepped up in the absence of the spearhead to help India level the series.

Robin Uthappa opined that the people bringing up the fact that India are losing with Bumrah on their side got to his head.

"I have a theory here, by the way. My theory is that Jasprit Bumrah took it upon himself saying that, 'Listen, this can't look good on me, because people are so stat driven nowadays, that they will look at this series and say every match Bumrah played, India lost', so I got to do something about this'," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

The former player also lauded Jasprit Bumrah's resistance while it lasted, and remarked that India would have won the match if the batters applied themselves similarly.

"I was thinking imagine if someone just made up their mind as Bumrah did, one of the batters saying, 'I'm just going to hang in there, I don't care what happens'. You actually began to see that when Nitish Kumar Reddy was batting, he's just like,'I'm just going to dig in here and rotate the strike as often as I can'," he added.

Bumrah scored five runs off 54 deliveries, and stayed at the crease for 104 minutes, providing support to Ravindra Jadeja at the other end.

"Like Cheteshwar or Rahul Dravid kind of mindset" - Robin Uthappa feels KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant needed to show more resolve in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

The batting pair of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant led India's charge on Day 5 after Akash Deep's dismissal to conclude Day 4. With the target still 138 runs away, it was crucial for the pair to see off England's charge in the first hour of play.

However, they were both dismissed by stellar deliveries by Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes to put India under severe pressure in the run chase.

"You had to get through that first hour. Say, if Rishabh and Rahul were batting there, both got out to fairly good deliveries, but I think just the mindset was more on the backfoot. Imagine if they actually stepped into that space saying,'I'm going to be a wall here, not going to let one ball go through,' Like Cheteshwar or Rahul Dravid kind of mindset. They were feeling the pressure for sure," Uthappa added.

Rishabh Pant was castled for 9 by Jofra Archer after having charged down the wicket to score a boundary only a couple of deliveries before. KL Rahul, on the other hand, was trapped LBW by a Ben Stokes nip-backer, and had to depart after a successful DRS call by the hosts.

