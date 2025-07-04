"Every Test match, they bat first, they score 500" - When Faf du Plessis suggested scrapping the toss in Tests during IND vs SA 2019 series

Team India have often been known to frustrate the opposition with their batting prowess and clinical bowling in Test cricket over the years. The new-look Men in Blue currently have England on the ropes in the second Test after posting a mammoth 587 on the board, and reducing them to 24-3 in the final session on Day 2.

The visiting South African team, led by Faf du Plessis in 2019, endured a similar fate after they were whitewashed 3-0 in the subcontinent against Virat Kohli and co. The Men in Blue hammered the Proteas with both bat and ball, averaging 533 in the first innings, and picking 20 wickets with ease with their spin-bowling attack.

Faf du Plessis was left frustrated since batting first gave the home side a massive advantage, resulting in two wins coming by an innings.

"Every Test match, they bat first, they score 500, they declare when it's dark, they get three wickets when it's dark and when day three starts, you're under pressure. It was like copy and paste in every Test match," du Plessis said after the series loss (via ESPN Cricinfo).

"[If the toss is removed] then away teams have a better chance. In South Africa, I don't mind that. We bat on green tops anyway," he added.

The South African top order had a horror series after having to bat against the new ball towards the end of the day in the first innings after the hosts' declaration. Barring Dean Elgar, all of the South African batters, including Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, and Theunis de Bruyn, struggled to be among the runs.

Team India following the same dominant blueprint in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Although it is far away from the subcontinent, the Shubman Gill-led Team India are enjoying the same dominance by taming England in their own backyard. After being put into bat first, the skipper led from the front with a record-breaking 269, helping his side post a mammoth total.

The visitors availed the option to have a go at England towards the end of the day, like du Plessis described above. The pacers made the most of the window by dismantling the top-order. The result was that the hosts are under extreme pressure at the start of Day 3, trailing by over 500 runs with only seven wickets in hand.

The crisis has worsened for Ben Stokes and co. as Mohammed Siraj struck off consecutive deliveries early in the first session, reducing the score to 84-5.

