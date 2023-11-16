“Every time he comes on to the park, he does something special” - Shubman Gill hails Virat Kohli

Team India batter Shubman Gill has stated that Virat Kohli’s amazing consistency and hunger for the game is something that inspires him a lot. He stated that every time the Indian batting machine comes on to the park, he seems to do something special.

Kohli struck 117 off 113 balls against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. With the ton, he also became the first batter to hit 50 ODI tons, going past Sachin Tendulkar's longstanding record tally of 49 hundreds.

The knock came in a 70-run win for India as the Men in Blue booked their place in the final of the 2023 World Cup. At a post-match press conference, Gill was asked about his experience of playing alongside Kohli. Praising the star batter, he said:

"You know, every time he comes on to the park, he does something special and just how consistently he's been able to do it for the past 10-15 years is what is really inspiring. And I think, for me, it's not so much about the skill that he has, but it's more about the hunger when he goes there and the intensity with which he plays the game is what inspires me. And to be able to have that consistently for as long as he's been doing it is what really inspires me."

Kohli struck nine fours and two sixes in his magnificent knock against the Kiwis. Shreyas Iyer slammed 105 off 70, while Gill himself contributed 80 off India as India posted 397/4 batting first. New Zealand made 327 in response.

“We know our roles quite well” - Gill on India’s unbeaten run in 2023 World Cup

With the triumph on Wednesday, Team India marched into the final of the 2023 World Cup. It was their 10th consecutive win in the tournament as the hosts remain the only undefeated side in the competition. On the secret of the team’s incredible success, Gill opined:

“This team, I think we have been playing together for like the past one year or so and I think we know our roles quite well and I think that has been the difference. For me, honestly, It's been our bowling attack, the way our bowling attack has bowled. They have always either defended the total or restricted the other team to a below par score. So, I think that's been the difference.”

India will meet the winner of the second semi-final between South Africa and Australia in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.