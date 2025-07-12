"Everyone has a blind spot" - Ravichandran Ashwin's huge statement on Team India batter's dismissal on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, analysing the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 2 of the third Test against England, made a huge remark on his technique. The match is being played at the iconic Lord's.

Ad

Talking on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat', Ravichandran Ashwin broke down Jaiswal's dismissal, stating that he favors the off-side more, which is also his 'blind spot.'

"Yashasvi Jaiswal, we all know, made a hundred in the first Test, a good 80 in the second. But there is one thing with him, his favored side is the off-side. You can call it a blind spot. With the Lord's slope, there is a high chance of the ball pitching and going away, especially with the new ball. Jaiswal lined up for it but Archer pitched it right outside the eyeline of Jaiswal on the legside. His head was completely away from the line of the ball. He cannot see the ball clearly because it's pitched there. His head is trying to access the ball and his bat has come down and taken the edge," he explained. (9:59)

Ad

Trending

Ad

"He is not able to see the ball from his static position as he is a little closed off to one side. He cannot adjust the last moment to play with soft hands with the ball moving. It is not a technical weakness as such. Everyone has a blind spot," he added.

Jaiswal was dismissed cheaply by Jofra Archer for just 13 runs as he edged one behind to Harry Brook at second slip.

Ad

Ravichandran Ashwin believes England are slightly ahead in the game

The second day of the third Test produced thrilling action. India first bowled England out for 387 runs with Jasprit Bumrah bagging his maiden five-fer at Lord's. In response, KL Rahul scored an unbeaten half-century as the visitors ended the day on 145/3, trailing by 242 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin believes the hosts have a slight edge in this contest.

Ad

"The pitch is very slow. The wicket was expected to get better it is very slow. The one thing that got better was the fact that the bounce was a little consistent. That is a good sign. The second and third days are the best for batting in England. I still feel England are slightly ahead in the game," he said. (1:57)

However, he added that with India having depth in their batting, they can get on par in this game if they manage to bat well on the third day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news