"Everyone climbs on Gautam Gambhir and blames him" - Former India opener's huge remark after thrilling win in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu lauded head coach Gautam Gambhir after their stunning victory against England in the fifth Test at The Oval. The visitors leveled the recently concluded five-match series 2-2.

Ad

It was a young Indian team with a new captain and several big names missing. However, they managed to draw level. Sidhu opined that people would wait for the team to lose and blame Gambhir. He questioned whether the same people would stand up and greet him after the series result.

"We do a lot of hero-worshipping. I want to say that whenever India plays even a little bad, anyone and everyone climbs on Gautam Gambhir and blames him. Will you stand up and greet him today?" he questioned while talking on his YouTube channel. (15:14)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Further, he reflected that it was Gambhir who insisted on the transition and credited him for giving opportunities to youngsters. He also remarked that the head coach must get the due he deserves after having faced a lot of criticism.

"It was Gautam Gambhir who insisted on this transition, who gave opportunities to guys like Akash Deep and Washington. Yes, Kuldeep was maybe a better option. But he had conviction. There will be scope for improvement today and tomorrow as well. But for someone who has been questioned and criticized so much, today give him the due that he deserves," he added.

Ad

It was a redemption of sorts for Gambhir, under whom India had lost 0-3 to New Zealand at home and 1-3 to Australia down under before the England series.

Gautam Gambhir's words proved to be true, reckons Navjot Singh Sidhu

Ahead of the series, Gautam Gambhir, during the pre-tour press conference, had stated that seniors not being a part of the team was an opportunity for others to step up.

Ad

The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from Test cricket recently, were all missing. However, Navjot Singh Sidhu recalled Gambhir's statement and highlighted how it proved to be true after the series.

"There were many unknowns when the team went who had not made their name. Gambhir had told three to four big names are missing from the team but think of it as an opportunity for others to establish themselves. His words have proven to be true. Be it Brisbane, Perth, or England, history has been scripted by youngsters and it is a big thing," he remarked. (0:34)

Ad

The former cricketer added that the team performed exceptionally well in the absence of these big names. He expressed that a new era of Indian cricket has been established through this series.

Sidhu further opined that the transition is complete and that the Indian team emerged as an established side in England.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news