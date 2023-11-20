Australian skipper Pat Cummins revealed that all the players were roaring to get on the field to play the 2023 World Cup final on Sunday. The 30-year-old lauded his bowlers for bowling a good line and length and stated that the track was slower than he thought.

In what was a bit of a surprise, Cummins chose to bowl first after winning the toss in the final. However, he and Australia justified the decision, restricting an in-form Indian batting unit to 240 in 50 overs. They later chased it down in 43 overs, spearheaded by Travis Head's 137.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Cummins said they thought it would be good to chase down a total after batting first in the last few games.

The Australian captain said:

"Couple of big match players stood up, and we're pretty stuffed. We've been batting first pretty much for the whole tournament, today we thought, it's a good night to chase down, we thought it might actually get a little bit easier. Everyone was pretty keen to get out there. It was a bit slower than I thought, didn't particularly spin probably as much as we thought either. Everyone adjusted pretty well and bowled some tight lines."

The right-arm speedster admitted that he was slightly nervous despite restricting India to a gettable score. Nevertheless, he credited Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne for stepping up when most needed.

Cummins added:

"We were really happy with 240. I was one of those blokes with the heart fluttering. Magnificent. Marnus walked in with a cool head and Travis does what he does. Really brave, he takes the game on, puts some pressure back on the bowlers and to do it on the biggest stage shows a lot of character. The selectors have backed him even when he had a broken hand and the medical team to get him back."

Head and Labuschagne batted magnificently after Australia found themselves at 47-3. However, the pair weathered the storm and put on a match-winning partnership of 192.

"This year will be remembered for a long, long time" - Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins celebrates the win, (Credits: Twitter)

When asked how he motivated Australia after the first two losses, Cummins said he simply asked them to be brave moving forward. The New South Wales cricketer said:

"You gotta go and win the World Cup, you can't wait for it to happen. You got to be brave, you got to take the game on. This year will be remembered for a long, long time and we had a lot of success over the winter and this one peaks it all. At the top of the mountain."

Travis Head also earned the Player of the Match award for his match-winning knock.