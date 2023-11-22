"Everyone probably wanted a few more days together" - Alex Carey unimpressed with IND vs AUS T20I series right after 2023 World Cup

Australian keeper-batter Alex Carey believes the Aussie team needed more time to soak in their ODI World Cup triumph, having been forced to part ways immediately. He claimed that the Australian players will find a way to celebrate more or reflect on it once everybody meets back home.

With the five-match T20I series between India and Australia starting on Thursday, the majority of the Aussie players have departed home. The likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, and Carey have decided to skip the upcoming series.

After landing in Australia, Carey was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald:

"A few of the guys are still celebrating over in Vizag. I was on the plane with Mitch Marsh to Melbourne and I think everyone probably wanted a few more days together. We’ve all split off our own different ways, there’s T20s coming up, some guys are on aeroplanes at the moment getting home as well. I think once we all settle back down and catch up again in Perth or wherever it is, it’ll be nice to talk about it and reflect on it a little bit more."

Australia stunned hosts India in the ODI World Cup final by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. After a disciplined bowling performance to restrict the Men in Blue to 240, Travis Head cracked 137 runs off just 120 balls to propel the Aussies to their sixth ODI World Cup title.

"You never want to get dropped in any format" - Alex Carey

Alex Carey. (Image Credits: Getty)

Carey, who lost his place in the side after Australia's first World Cup 2023 match, feels his ODI form shouldn't have a bearing on his Test selection.

"I don’t feel like one-day and Test cricket overlay. We’ll wait and see when Test selection comes out, but looking forward to getting out there Tuesday and having a hit with the red ball for the Redbacks and then see what happens. You never want to get dropped in any format and unfortunately after the first game I didn’t get back out there, but I thought I held myself around the group really well," he explained.

The first Test of the Australian summer starts on December 14 against Pakistan in Perth.