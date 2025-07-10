"Everyone had questioned Shubman Gill's form" - Parthiv Patel on whether ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test could be the biggest challenge for Indian skipper

Former India player Parthiv Patel has opined that Shubman Gill shouldn't be challenged much by the potential green-top pitch for the third Test against England. He highlighted that the Indian captain has put to rest all questions raised about his long-format form ahead of the series.

The third Test of the five-match series between India and England will be played at Lord's from Thursday, July 10, onwards. The curators have seemingly prepared a grassy pitch, which might assist the seamers more than the ones used for the first two Tests in Leeds and Birmingham.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues,' Patel was asked whether the Lord's Test could be Gill's biggest challenge as a batter.

"Before this tour started, everyone had questioned Shubman Gill's form. Everyone thought can he play in SENA countries. Now that he has scored runs, everyone is saying wickets were not as green as what it's been there in England. It's great to be Shubman Gill right now," he responded.

The former India wicketkeeper-batter opined that Gill should be among the runs even on a green top if he sticks to his processes.

"After scoring more than 400 runs in a game, people are still questioning your form, whether you can play on a green top or not. Every question is answered brilliantly. He has worked really hard before coming on this tour. If anyone would like to be Shubman Gill, this is the time. You know your process is working. I don't see any reason why it may not work here," Patel observed.

Shubman Gill has amassed 585 runs at an average of 146.25 in four innings in the first two Tests against England. He was the Player of the Match in the second game, scoring 269 runs off 387 deliveries in the first innings and a 162-ball 161 in the second innings in India's 336-run win.

"Reason why Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja could score as freely as they have been scoring" - Parthiv Patel on KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal (left) and KL Rahul have impressed as openers in the first two Tests against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same interaction, Parthiv Patel was asked whether Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul would need to change their approach in the third Test against England.

"Not really, I thought they both complemented each other really well. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are the reason why Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja could score as freely as they have been scoring," he replied.

While praising Rahul's defensive capabilities, the cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the right-handed opener hasn't missed any opportunities to score runs.

"When you look at KL Rahul, though he scored only two runs in the first innings, he was still giving himself that time. He likes to leave that ball alone. Good to see that he is very sure of where his off-stump is. His footwork is very decisive, and whenever there is an opportunity to score runs, he is not holding back," Patel observed.

While acknowledging that Jaiswal's aggressive game has earned him more plaudits, Patel added that the left-handed opener has also shown a good defensive technique.

"As far as Yashasvi Jaiswal is concerned, we have been talking about his big shots and the free-flowing drives and cuts of his, but I thought he has also defended really well throughout this Test series," Patel stated.

KL Rahul has scored 236 runs at an average of 59.00 in four innings in the first two Tests against England. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been equally impressive, aggregating 220 runs at an average of 55.00 in his four knocks.

