"Everyone's workload is spoken about, but his is not" - Aakash Chopra lauds Mohammed Siraj's spell in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Mohammed Siraj for delivering a potent spell in England's first innings of the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He noted that the Hyderabad seamer's workload is never spoken about.

Siraj registered figures of 4/86 in 16.2 overs as India bowled England out for 247 on Day 2 (Friday, August 1) at The Oval. The visitors were 75/2 in their second innings at Stumps, with a lead of 52 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener appreciated Siraj for consistently delivering the goods despite a heavy workload.

"Miyan Magic, what a story, what an incredible guy. He is absolutely outstanding, and I call him outstanding repeatedly because he is just gold dust. Everyone's workload is spoken about, but his is not. He would have bowled the most overs, but no one talks about him," he said (7:00).

Chopra highlighted that Siraj deserves as much praise as Ben Stokes got for his match-winning spell on the final day of the third Test at Lord's.

"How much did we sing Ben Stokes' praises when he did this job at Lord's in the second innings on the last day? He came in and he bowled his heart out. Yes, he did and he was brilliant, but have you ever seen Mohammed Siraj not bowling his heart out? Tell me one instance," he observed.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Siraj has never refrained from giving his 100 percent.

"He might not be bowling well, might be getting hit, bowling too much on the legs, or conceding a lot of runs. All those things might be an issue, which can happen with everyone, but have you ever seen Mohammed Siraj bowl at 70 percent? Has it ever happened that he has not put his everything into it?" Chopra elaborated.

Mohammed Siraj has bowled 155.2 overs in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. With 18 scalps at an average of 35.67 in eight innings, he is the highest wicket-taker in the five-match series.

"He raises his game when Bumrah isn't there" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj picked up six wickets in England's first innings of the Edgbaston Test in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Mohammed Siraj elevates his game when Jasprit Bumrah isn't part of the bowling lineup. He also pointed out that India were in a spot of bother when England got off to a flying start.

"He raises his game when Bumrah isn't there. The start wasn't good. They were getting hit. When we were playing, it seemed like a green top and batting looked very difficult, but when they came, it seemed like it had become a road. They were hitting at seven to eight runs per over. That was dangerous," he said (8:10).

The analyst praised Miyan Magic, as Siraj is fondly called, for bringing the visitors back into the game.

"However, Miyan Magic, the ball that dismissed Ollie Pope, it pitched and came in a long way. Of course, a good DRS as well. However, Mohammed Siraj, once again, keeping India alive. Looking at the pitch, it seemed like you were probably missing a fourth pacer, but Miyan Magic, he is such a special cricketer, and we are blessed to have him in the side," Chopra observed.

Mohammed Siraj accounted for Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook's dismissals. While the first three were dismissed lbw, the right-arm seamer castled Brook to end England's innings.

