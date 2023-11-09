"Everyone wants a piece of the host nation" - Trent Boult ahead of potential IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup semi-final

New Zealand's pace spearhead Trent Boult has already set his sights on India ahead of a potential semi-final in Mumbai in the 2023 World Cup. The left-arm seamer acknowledged India as a well-drilled side and expects a good battle between them.

After four consecutive defeats, New Zealand were in danger of being knocked out. But the Kiwis won against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru and almost firmed up their spot in the semi-finals. Boult led their surge on Thursday, taking sensational figures of 10-3-37-3. Pakistan are the only other side remotely in contention for a semi-final spot.

At the post-match presentation, the 34-year-old said (h/t IndiaToday):

"Yeah. Everyone wants a piece of the host nation. They are playing good cricket and it will be an interesting battle."

The Rotorua-born cricketer was instrumental in helping New Zealand beat India in the 2019 World Cup semi-final in Manchester, picking up two vital wickets. He also bowled decently in their earlier meeting in the tournament, finishing with figures of 10-0-60-1.

"Challenging to bowl in this part of the world" - Trent Boult

Trent Boult. (Image Credits: Getty)

Trent Boult highlighted that the conditions are unforgiving for bowling in India, but is ready to turn up every game to give his best.

"I think it's always a challenging format and challenging to bowl in this part of the world. I tried to use my experience and tried to hit the right areas consistently. You come across different conditions when you come to this part of the world. You can't give any excuse."

The veteran also lauded the batters for finishing the game off quickly:

You have to adapt to the conditions. Nice to get some success at the top with the new ball. The pleasure was to finish on the winning side. We did well with the ball before the boys finished it off quickly."

Team India are yet to lose a match in the 2023 World Cup. They were lethal against Sri Lanka when the two sides locked horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and won by a massive 302-run margin.