"Everything is done keeping the larger picture in mind" - Shikhar Dhawan defends Rishabh Pant's selection despite low scores

India's stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan has defended Rishabh Pant's selection over Sanju Samson in ODIs despite the wicketkeeper-batter's struggles. The 36-year-old stated that Pant has been backed due to his blistering hundred in England in July.

While Pant has struggled in white-ball cricket of late, Samson has cashed in on his chances. The Kerala-born batter scored 36 off 38 deliveries in the first ODI against New Zealand with four boundaries. However, he was dropped for the next two games and replaced by Deepak Hooda.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after the third ODI at the Hagley Oval, Dhawan stated that Pant is a match-winner and that the management ave taken decisions, keeping the future in mind. He said:

"It's not that tough. Like in Rishabh's case, he played the one-dayers in England and scored a century there. And a player who gets a 100 gets backing. Everything is done keeping the larger picture in mind. If there is a match-winner, you have to back him. A decision is taken after analyzing a lot of things."

The left-handed batter agreed that Samson has done well in his limited opportunities but stressed the importance of cushioning a struggling player. He added:

"Of course, Sanju is doing really well. Whatever opportunities he has gotten, he has done well but sometimes despite performing well, a player has to wait because the one before him has been doing well. The skill Pant has, we know that he is a match-winner.

"Certain cushioning needs to be given that cushioning when he isn't performing. So that cushioning is given to that player."

Pant endured a torrid tour of New Zealand, where his scores across four white-ball innings were 6, 11, 15, and 10.

"One of the challenges is that you are weighing up different options" - Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Dhawan also underlined that India face a problem of plenty, given the abundance of talent in their setup. He added:

"The Indian team is just so talented so I guess one of the challenges is that you are weighing up different options among some fantastic players.

"Sometimes, it's tough to know exactly but you know that whoever you pick in that team, they're going to be super talented as we know and as I've seen first-hand playing in India. So yeah, it's a challenge and just one of those things."

After winning the T20 series 2-0 against the Kiwis, India lost the ODI series, with New Zealand winning the first game and the next fixtures being washed out.

