"Everything you do is just fire!" - Twitter erupts as T Natarajan's twin strikes bring Team India back in the game

The fairytale keeps on getting better for T Natarajan as his first two Test wickets have brought Team India storming back at the Gabba.
After Steve Smith departed, Australia were 87-3 and the visitors sniffed a possible batting collapse. However, Marnus Labuschagne was soon dropped by Ajinkya Rahane at gully. The 26-year-old made India pay as he brought about his fifth Test hundred.
Labuschagne and Matthew Wade added 113 runs for the fourth wicket and put the Aussies in pole position to finish Day 1 on a high. However, T Natarajan dismissed both the set batsmen and ensured that Team India were back in the game.
Twitterati congratulates T Natarajan for his maiden Test wicket
At 200-3, things looked well under control for the hosts as both Labuschagne and Wade were looking extremely comfortable at the crease. But T Natarajan gave the visitors a breakthrough that they desperately needed.
The left-armer bowled a short ball which hurried on to Wade, who tried to play the pull shot. The southpaw only managed to top-edge it, and Shardul Thakur came running in from mid-on to complete a simple catch.
Fans on Twitter were relieved as the partnership between Labuschagne and Wade was starting to hurt Team India. Here is how they reacted:
Fans on Twitter went beserk as T Natarajan soon sent Labuschagne packing too
Australia had just begun to up the ante before T Natarajan picked up Wade's wicket. In the very next over, Labuchagne tried to put pressure on the 29-year-old by using his feat and attacking him.
Playing one shot too many, Labuschagne tried to pull a short ball and only managed to get elevation on it. Rishabh Pant settled under it and made no mistake in holding on to the catch.
Thus, completely against the run of play, T Natarajan single-handedly managed to bring his team back into the contest. He has not put a foot wrong in his short international career so far, and fans on Twitter lauded him for getting rid of Labuschag.