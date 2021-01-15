"Everything you do is just fire!" - Twitter erupts as T Natarajan's twin strikes bring Team India back in the game

The fairytale keeps on getting better for T Natarajan as his first two Test wickets have brought Team India storming back at the Gabba.

After Steve Smith departed, Australia were 87-3 and the visitors sniffed a possible batting collapse. However, Marnus Labuschagne was soon dropped by Ajinkya Rahane at gully. The 26-year-old made India pay as he brought about his fifth Test hundred.

Labuschagne and Matthew Wade added 113 runs for the fourth wicket and put the Aussies in pole position to finish Day 1 on a high. However, T Natarajan dismissed both the set batsmen and ensured that Team India were back in the game.

Twitterati congratulates T Natarajan for his maiden Test wicket

At 200-3, things looked well under control for the hosts as both Labuschagne and Wade were looking extremely comfortable at the crease. But T Natarajan gave the visitors a breakthrough that they desperately needed.

The left-armer bowled a short ball which hurried on to Wade, who tried to play the pull shot. The southpaw only managed to top-edge it, and Shardul Thakur came running in from mid-on to complete a simple catch.

Fans on Twitter were relieved as the partnership between Labuschagne and Wade was starting to hurt Team India. Here is how they reacted:

T Natarajan's 1st Wicket



In IPL - Ajinkya Rahane

In ODI - Marnus Labuschagne

In T20I - Glenn Maxwell

In Test - Matthew Wade*#INDvsAUS #Natarajan — Harsh Kashyap (@the_rainfall_) January 15, 2021

Debut test wicket for @Natarajan_91 👏



What a bowling sensation he is turn out to be. I see a lot of Chaminda Vaas variation in him with Malinga's yorkers 😎 Much needed wicket for Team India after a long partnership. #AUSvIND #Natarajan — Aravindh Ram (@aravindhram) January 15, 2021

Damn this Indian Team!! They keep crawling back in the game.. They wouldn't go down easily without putting up a fight. Well done #Natarajan #AUSvIND — NoMad (@DrAruru20) January 15, 2021

T Natrajan: A living example of how your life can change in 3 months. From playing tennis ball cricket to taking the maiden test wicket at the Gabba. Inspirational.#Gabba #AUSvIND #Natarajan — Harsh (@Haaaaaaaaarsh) January 15, 2021

Okay. So, taking off Matthew Wade from the list of Vedas now! 😂 That was pretty quick. #Natarajan #AUSvIND #INDvAUS — KayBee (@Buck_Tales) January 15, 2021

Fans on Twitter went beserk as T Natarajan soon sent Labuschagne packing too

Australia had just begun to up the ante before T Natarajan picked up Wade's wicket. In the very next over, Labuchagne tried to put pressure on the 29-year-old by using his feat and attacking him.

Playing one shot too many, Labuschagne tried to pull a short ball and only managed to get elevation on it. Rishabh Pant settled under it and made no mistake in holding on to the catch.

Thus, completely against the run of play, T Natarajan single-handedly managed to bring his team back into the contest. He has not put a foot wrong in his short international career so far, and fans on Twitter lauded him for getting rid of Labuschag.

This is the time when we are missing Ash, most successful bowler for India this Series.

Whole bowling lineup is inexperienced in this Test.

Ohhh, Nattu strikes again by the time I write this tweet, Labuchagne gone. #INDvAUS #Natarajan — Rahul Purohit 999 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@farjicricketer) January 15, 2021

The dream keeps getting better for #Natarajan

2 wickets to bring #India back in the game. #TimPaine walks in under pressure after #SCG performance.

With new ball around the corner its quite possible couple of more wickets before end of the day #AUSvIND — Vikash Mishra (@MishraVikash) January 15, 2021

In last month Labuschagne became Natarajan's 1st ODI wicket and today Lanuschagne became Natarajan's 2nd Test wicket..#INDvAUS #Natarajan — Amal Sudhakaran🏏 (@amal_sachinism) January 15, 2021

Natarajan changing the game here, he gets Wade and Labuschagne in back to back overs - both set batsman are back in the dressing room. Great job, Nattu. When life gives you opportunities use it like #nattu #Natarajan #Washingtonsundar #INDvAUS — shreyas sridharan (@shreyas236) January 15, 2021

