"Everything he touched turned to gold" - Nasser Hussain lauds Virat Kohli's captaincy on Day 5 of the Oval Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has heaped praise on Virat Kohli's captaincy on the final day of the fourth Test at The Oval. The Indian skipper once again orchestrated a masterclass on the final day to bowl out England and secure a 2-1 lead in the five-Test series.

Hussain claimed that Kohli passed his captaincy test with flying colors as all three results were possible on the final day. Given the affinity of the Oval pitch towards the batsman in the latter days of a Test, doubts were raised about whether the Indian bowling unit could claim 10 eickets, especially when they returned empty-handed at the end of Day 4.

While writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Hussain labeled the fixture as "Kohli's Midas Test":

"Every bowling change worked, and so did every tweak to the field. And when he took the second new ball after tea, it produced a wicket straightaway, with Umesh Yadav getting Craig Overton. One way or another, this was Kohli's Midas Test – everything he touched turned to gold, and India are now one game away from a famous series victory, not long after beating Australia in their own backyard."

Tough situations build strong people. Onto the next one. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/fJx8A240MS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 6, 2021

Virat Kohli became the first skipper to lead India to three Test wins in England. The tour also marks the first time India have won multiple Tests in the country since 1986.

"Kohli also used Jadeja cleverly" - Nasser Hussain

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Haseeb Hameed and Moeen Ali.

Hussain also noted the difference between the two skippers using their spinners. While he was critical of Joe Root, who brought in Moeen Ali very late, Kohli persisted with spin at one end to keep his pacers fresh at the other with short fiery bursts. He added:

"Kohli also used Jadeja cleverly – in a way that Root failed to do with Moeen Ali on the fourth day. By keeping his spinner on at one end, India's captain could rotate the quicks at the other, using them in short, sharp bursts and keeping them fresh. By ignoring Moeen, Root ended up bowling his seamers into the ground, with possible consequences for the fifth Test at Old Trafford."

While Jadeja got the crucial wickets of Haseeb Hameed and Moeen Ali, Hussain reckons the southpaw played another important role by consistently bowling into the rough, allowing the ball to reverse, something the Indian pacers took full advantage of on Day 5. Hussain explained:

"Jadeja performed another important function too, aside from the important wickets of Haseeb Hameed and Moeen. He was landing it in the rough outside the right-hander's leg stump, which created the conditions for reverse-swing, because it allowed them to keep one side rough and the other side smooth."

India recorded a Test win at The Oval for the first time in 50 years. The visitors now have a 2-1 series lead with one Test remaining at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Edited by Samya Majumdar