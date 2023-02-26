"Exactly the kind of challenge we need" - Jos Buttler on playing ODI series in Bangladesh ahead of 50-over World Cup

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler reckons that the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh will prepare them well for their World Cup defense later this year. The keeper-batter believes that Bangladesh are incredibly hard to beat in their backyard.

England will tour Bangladesh for the first time in nearly seven years to play three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting on March 1. With Bangladesh recently beating India on low and slow wickets, Buttler and Co. have their task cut out.

Speaking at a press conference after arriving in Bangladesh, Buttler said playing in their backyard will give them a good measure of themselves as a team and feels the conditions will be the closest to what they might find in India.

As quoted by Sky Sports, the Lancashire cricketer said:

"This is exactly the kind of challenge we need, with the World Cup not too far away we can test ourselves against conditions that we as a side find the hardest. It's going to be a great measure of where we are as a team."

"It will be a great challenge for us, Bangladesh are very tough to beat in their home conditions, they've recently beaten India here. All our preparation is geared towards that World Cup and these are the conditions that will probably be the closest that we can get to playing in India."

England will be keen to bounce back after a lean run in ODI cricket of late, suffering series losses to India, Australia, and South Africa. As the defending champions, all eyes will be on them ahead of the 50-over World Cup this year.

"Rehan's a really exciting talent" - Jos Buttler

Rehan Ahmed. (Image Credits: Getty)

Buttler, who captained England to an ODI series win in Bangladesh in 2016, remains excited about leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed's development on this tour. He feels the youngster can learn plenty from senior spinner Adil Rashid, adding:

"Rehan's a really exciting talent. He's still a very young man - just a teenager. We're excited about his development and where we think he can go and it's great to have him in and around the England set-up."

The keeper-batter continued:

"Someone like Adil Rashid has been such a star performer for us for a long period of time, Rehan getting to spend time with him and discuss bowling and watching each other bowl will be a huge benefit to him and a big step in his development."

Ahmed made his Test debut on the Pakistan tour in the third match of the series, claiming five wickets on debut.

