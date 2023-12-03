“Exceeded my expectations” – Ian Chappell puts Pat Cummins in same bracket as Kapil Dev and Imran Khan after World Cup glory

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell recently lauded reigning Aussie skipper Pat Cummins following his success at the 2023 World Cup. Chappell said that the speedster exceeded his expectations and placed him in the same bracket as World Cup-winning captains Kapil Dev and Imran Khan.

Cummins led Australia to multiple ICC trophies this year, including the ODI World Cup and World Test Championship. He also led them to an Ashes win this year.

His captaincy was subjected to criticism when the Aussies lost the first two games against India and South Africa in the ODI World Cup. But the Aussies bounced back and registered eight wins on the trot to clinch their sixth trophy.

Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo on Sunday:

“Cummins has not only proved himself a worthy Test captain, his leadership has now expanded and he is also successful in 50-overs cricket. I thought he'd be a good captain, but he has exceeded my expectations.”

"By performing well as a captain in different countries and formats and in a variety of conditions, Cummins is putting himself in that category," he continued. "Only Imran of that trio - an excellent leader of great presence - played in an era of rapidly growing limited-overs cricket."

“I’d put Cummins in the same bracket as Mark Waugh and Anil Kumble” – Ian Chappell on Pat Cummins

Ian Chappell further placed Pat Cummins in the same bracket as Anil Kumble and Mark Waugh regarding competitiveness on the field.

On this, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

“I'd put Cummins in the same bracket as Mark Waugh and Anil Kumble - fierce competitors who convey their intentions purely by their actions. Shooting your mouth off doesn't make you a tough player; quite often, it's exactly the opposite.”

Chappell further pointed out that Cummins also retained the Ashes earlier this year. He wants him to continue as the skipper as long he wishes to be at the helm of the Australian side.

“There's no doubt he has had his challenges as captain, Chappell continued. "His battle with Ben Stokes - an excellent captain - was one such instance. Cummins' captaincy experience will be improved by the intense skirmish with Stokes.”

"Cummins was the right choice as Australian captain and he has done an extremely good job. Even in the ultra-demanding climate of Australian cricket, he has earned the right to remain captain for as long as he wants the role, he added.

Pat Cummins will next lead Australia in the upcoming three-match Test series against Pakistan on home soil.