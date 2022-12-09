“Excellent spell Abrar” – Shahid Afridi over the moon as his prediction on Abrar Ahmed’s debut comes true

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi was over the moon as Abrar Ahmed made his Test debut for Pakistan in the second game against England that got underway in Multan on December 9. The former Pakistani all-rounder was equally delighted to witness the leg-spinner pick up seven wickets in the first innings as the visitors were bowled out for 281 on Day 1.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi wrote:

“Excellent spell Abrar.”

For the uninitiated, Abrar took the wicket of all the top seven England batters, finishing with figures of 7/114. The 24-year-old sensation was outstanding for Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam trophy, emerging as the highest wicket-taker with 43 scalps in seven games. So far, he has scalped 76 wickets in 14 first-class matches.

Speaking to Samaa TV ahead of the second Test, Afridi had predicted Abrar to play the must-win game for the Men in Green:

“If you look at the domestic performances, Abrar Ahmed has been outstanding. I thought he would play the first Test match, which didn’t happen. It’s a must-win game for Pakistan. I think Abrar should get a chance.”

Abrar Ahmed puts Pakistan in the driving seat on Day 1 of the Multan Test

A clinical bowling performance from debutant Abrar Ahmed and Zahid Mahmood (3/63) helped Pakistan bowl out England for 281 in 51.4 overs. Ben Duckett was the top scorer for the visitors with 63, while Ollie Pope contributed a crucial 60. Meanwhile, England captain Ben Stokes, Will Jacks and Mark Wood registered 30s.

In response, Pakistan lost openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique early, but skipper Babar Azam (unbeaten 61) and Saud Shakeel (32) helped Pakistan reach 107/2 at the end of Day 1. They trail England by 174 runs.

Pakistan will look to score big and put Ben Stokes and Co. on the backfoot in a must-win game. The hosts lost their opening Test by 74 runs.

It’s worth mentioning that Babar Azam and Co. have to win four Tests on the trot, including the ongoing second match, to finish in the top-two spots to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

