"Except toss, what did you win?" - Former Indian cricketer's scathing attack on Pakistan after IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former Indian batter Ajay Jadeja slammed Pakistan for their lacklustre performance against India in the 2025 Champions Trophy meeting on February 23. After losing the tournament opener to New Zealand, Pakistan were in a virtual must-win against India to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

However, despite winning the toss and batting first, the Men in Green struggled to come to terms with a disciplined Indian attack and posted a sub-par 241. In response, India were untroubled throughout their innings, completing the run-chase in a mere 42.3 overs with six wickets in hand.

The defeat relegated Pakistan to the bottom of the Group A standings with their semifinal hopes all but finished.

Talking about Pakistan's toothless performance on the 'Dressing Room' show, Jadeja said [via Hindustan Times]:

"Of course, I'm very proud of my team but I'm not a happy man today. You want to see a good game, a competitive game. Yes, we want out own countries to win, our own teams to win. But I'm probably disappointed with the game as a whole. There was no match if I am to be honest. Except toss, what did you win?"

He added:

"You didn't even win hearts. Yes, you can win and lose games, but even in defeats, there comes a moment where you win hearts, Pakistan couldn't even do that today."

It was Pakistan's sixth consecutive ODI defeat to India and a third straight overall in the format. The co-hosts will be officially eliminated from semifinal contention if New Zealand beat Bangladesh in the ongoing Group A clash on Monday.

"These 4 balls are the only good things that happened to Pakistan" - Ajay Jadeja

Shaheen Afridi's dismissal of Rohit Sharma was one of the lone highs for Pakistan in the India clash [Credit: Getty]

Ajay Jadeja claimed that the four Indian wickets they picked up in the second innings were Pakistan's only high moments in a long 50-over contest. The Men in Green are facing a third consecutive first-round exit in an ICC tournament following their dismal 2023 ODI and 2024 T20 World Cup campaigns.

"India lost just 4 wickets. Look at the last 4 wickets. For the first wicket, you beat the batter (Shaheen clean bowling Rohit). The second (Shubman Gill) was a ball that spun viciously. The third one (Shreyas Iyer) required an excellent catch. And the fourth (Hardik Pandya) was the only bouncer in the innings. These 4 balls are the only good things that happened to Pakistan. I am sorry I am rubbing it in," said Jadeja.

With a miraculous semifinal qualification unlikely, Pakistan will look to avoid a winless tournament when they take on Bangladesh in their final Group A game in Rawalpindi on Thursday, February 27.

