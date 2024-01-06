"Exciting, entertaining" - David Warner reveals what he wants to be remembered as after retiring from ODI and Test cricket

Veteran Australian opener David Warner has stated that he wants to be remembered as "exciting" and "entertaining" as he draws curtains on his ODI and Test career. The 37-year-old sent a message to the youngsters that Test cricket is as entertaining as the white-ball formats and urged them to focus on the former.

Warner was the mainstay of the Australian team across formats for over a decade. Having made his international debut in 2009, the southpaw never ceased to dominate bowlers across conditions and formats. He retires after accumulating over 15,000 international runs and a handful of ICC trophies.

At the post-match presentation of the Sydney Test against Pakistan, the New South Welshman stated:

"[Would like to be remembered as] exciting, entertaining, and I hope I put a smile on everyone's face with the way that I played and hopefully the young kids out there can follow in my footsteps. White-ball cricket to Test cricket. It's the pinnacle of our sport. So keep working hard to play the red-ball game because it's entertaining as well."

Warner had a memorable last innings as he mustered a half-century as Australia were set a 130-run target. He shared a 119-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne after the hosts lost Usman Khawaja in the first over of the run chase.

"I'm just proud to be with a bunch of great cricketers here" - David Warner

David Warner. (Image Credits: Getty)

Warner also credited the continual dominance of Australian cricket to the hardworking players in their dressing room, observing how they work their backsides off for every assignment.

"It's pretty much a dream come true. Win 3-0 and cap off what's been a great 18 months to two years for the Australian cricket team. On the back of the World Test Championship win, Ashes series draw and then the World Cup and then to come here and finish 3-0 is an outstanding achievement and I'm just proud to be with a bunch of great cricketers here," he explained.

"These guys they work their backsides off. The engine room, the big three quicks plus Mitchell Marsh. They work tirelessly in the nets and in the gym and credit to them to stay in the park, the physios, the staff that are behind that is outstanding," Warner added.

Warner is likely to call it quits on his T20I career after the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA in June.

