"Expect him to actually convert that century" - Aakash Chopra believes Virat Kohli could score a big hundred in the second Test against West Indies

Former Indian opener-turned-commentator Akash Chopra believes that Virat Kohli will have his sights on a big hundred in the second Test at Trinidad. Playing in his 500th international game, the 34-year-old looked in pristine touch on the opening day, scoring 87* off 161 deliveries.

Kohli continued his excellent form in 2023, scoring a well-crafted 76 in India's first Test victory by an innings and 141 runs. The champion batter is only the fourth cricketer from India to play 500 international games, alongside Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and MS Dhoni.

Speaking to JioCinama ahead of the second day, Chopra said:

"Well, he is not too far from his century. So, once he gets to that score, the amount of patience that he has shown already in Dominica and again in Trinidad, you expect him to actually convert that century - if he gets to that - into a really be one."

King Kohli has scored over 25,000 runs in his illustrious International career and will look to score his 76th international century. The modern great also has seven 200+ scores in his Test career, with one coming against the West Indies in 2016.

Coming to India's first-innings score, Chopra felt that the team should look to score as many as possible after being asked to bat first by the hosts.

"India would like to score as many as they can because they have been asked to bat first. I don’t think they have a score in mind or will have a score in mind on Day Two and everybody should get to bat. If you get to 550, that would be great but will India get to 550? We don’t know. But they would want as many as they can," said Chopra.

Rohit Sharma's men ended Day 1 in a strong position at 288/4 in 84 overs, with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten at the crease. The duo added 106 for the fifth wicket after the visitors were in some bother at 182/4 with the fall of vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

"Not expecting demons in the pitch with regards to batting" - Aakash Chopra

Rohit Sharma was cleaned up a ripper off Jomel Warrican.

Aakash Chopra expects the Trinidad wicket to continue playing true for the batters even on Day 2 despite the odd delivery misbehaving on the opening day.

After a solid opening partnership of 139 between Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, India stuttered in the middle session. They lost four wickets for only 43 runs to be reduced to 182/4 before the unbeaten century partnership between Kohli and Jadeja.

Addressing the conditions, Aakash Chopra said:

"It is slow; it is going to be low, but I am not expecting demons in the pitch with regards to batting against the spinners or even against the fast bowlers. The second new ball is due. They will take it at some stage. But I don’t see even that ball threatening the Indian batters."

Considering their dominance over the West Indies over the last two decades, Team India will look to pile on the runs on the board to bat the hosts out of the game. However, they will be aware that a score has been chased down successfully in the final innings at the venue in 38 result-oriented Tests only 17 times.

The series marks the side's first match of the 2023/25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with India looking to qualify for a hat trick of finals.