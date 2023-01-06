“Expected Hardik to bowl instead of Mavi in the death” - Wasim Jaffer questions Indian captain’s tactics

Wasim Jaffer has questioned Hardik Pandya’s decision to give the 20th over to young Indian pacer Shivam Mavi in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune. According to the former opener, Hardik should have taken the responsibility of bowling the last over, being the experienced bowler.

Team India’s death-over woes continued in the second T20I against the Lankans as they leaked 59 runs in the last three overs. Umran Malik went for 21 in the 18th, Arshdeep Singh conceded 18 in the penultimate over, while Mavi was taken for 20 in the last over.

Sri Lanka finished with a healthy total of 206/6 after losing the toss and being asked to bat. They went on to win the game by 16 runs, thus leveling the three-match series at 1-1.

While reviewing the match, Jaffer was surprised by Hardik’s decision to give the 20th over to a rookie in Mavi. He told ESPNcricinfo:

“I expected Hardik to bowl instead of Mavi in the death. Mavi hasn’t got a reputation of bowling well in the death. Hardik had that experience. I thought he would have bowled that 20th over.”

Jaffer also felt that the Indian captain got it wrong by giving only two overs to Arshdeep, irrespective of his struggles with the ball, especially with overstepping. He opined:

“Also, just giving two overs to Arshdeep, Hardik got it wrong there.”

While Arshdeep conceded 37 runs in his two overs, including five no-balls, Mavi went for 53 in his four. Umran claimed three wickets but ended up giving away 48 runs in his four overs.

“Hardik should have trusted Mavi” - Jaffer reckons young pacer should have opened the bowling

Jaffer also picked holes in Hardik’s decision to open the bowling with Arshdeep, who was returning from a break, ahead of Mavi.

Admitting that Arshdeep’s five no-balls were unacceptable, Jaffer opined that the captain should have backed Mavi following his excellent performance on debut in the first T20I. The 44-year-old said:

“Since Shivam Mavi did so well in the first game, why didn’t he bowl with the new ball? You could probably give Arshdeep the third or fourth over. Still unacceptable what Arshdeep did. But I think Hardik should have trusted Mavi.”

BCCI @BCCI 🏻 🏻 🗣️🗣️ @akshar2026 talks about his valiant quick-fire maiden T20I fifty, those 3 sixes off Hasaranga & shares a special message for #TeamIndia fans ahead of the #INDvSL T20I series decider in Rajkot 🗣️🗣️ @akshar2026 talks about his valiant quick-fire maiden T20I fifty, those 3 sixes off Hasaranga & shares a special message for #TeamIndia fans ahead of the #INDvSL T20I series decider in Rajkot 👌🏻👌🏻 https://t.co/IwhnVHkEvk

Making his international debut during the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Mavi excelled with figures of 4/22. India defended a total of 162 in the game, sneaking home by two runs.

