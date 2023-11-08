Explained: How New Zealand can again meet India in the ODI World Cup semi-final

Hosts India became the first team to qualify for the 2023 World Cup semi-finals when they hammered Sri Lanka by 302 runs in match number 33 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2. This was Team India’s sixth consecutive win in the tournament. They maintained their unbeaten run by in the World Cup by defeating South Africa by 243 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5.

While the Proteas went down to the Men in Blue in rather disappointing fashion, they had earlier become the second team to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup. South Africa are in second position in the points table, having registered 12 points from six matches with a net run rate of +1.376.

On Tuesday, November 7 Australia became the third team to book their top four berth by beating Afghanistan by three wickets in Mumbai. New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan will now have to slug it out for the fourth place, with Netherlands in with only a slim mathematical chance.

In case, New Zealand clinch the fourth semi-finals spot, we could see a repeat of the 2019 semi-final between India and the Kiwis. The Men in Blue are assured of finishing in the top spot in the points table irrespective of what happens from here. They are on 16 points. Even if South Africa and Australia win their respective last league games, they will finish with 14 points.

As per the 2023 World Cup schedule, the team finishing first will meet the team finishing fourth in the first semi-final on November 15. For New Zealand to qualify for the knockout clash, they will need to finish above Pakistan and Afghanistan on the points table after the league stage.

New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan all have eight points each after eight matches. However, the Kiwis have the best net run rate among the three teams (+0.398). A win against Sri Lanka in their last league game will push them to 10 points. Due to their net run rate, they will be in with a very good chance of qualifying for the semi-finals even if Pakistan and Afghanistan win their respective matches.

However, if New Zealand lose to Sri Lanka, they will need Pakistan and Afghanistan also to lose their matches. In this scenario, they again stand a strong chance of claiming the No. 4 spot due to their superior net run rate.

What happened when India met New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final?

New Zealand beat India by 18 runs in the first semi-final of the 2019 World Cup in Manchester. Batting first, the Kiwis put up 239/8 as Ross Taylor top-scored with 74, while skipper Kane Williamson contributed 67.

In the chase, India crumbled to 5/3 before Ravindra Jadeja (77) and MS Dhoni (50) reignited their hopes. The Men in Blue, however, were bowled out for 221 as Matt Henry starred with 3/37.

India beat New Zealand by four wickets when the teams met in Dharamsala in the 2023 World Cup clash on October 22.