"Extremely happy with the intent that he's shown" - Andre Borovec on Steve Smith in IND vs AUS T20I series

Australia's assistant coach Andre Borovec admitted that the national team's intent has been highly satisfying to see despite losing the first two T20Is against India. Borovec especially praised Steve Smith for showing the intent to score from the get-go in both matches.

Smith opened for the first time in T20Is in the ongoing five-game series but hasn't exactly set the stage on fire, unlike his performances at the top in the 2023-24 Big Bash League. The 34-year-old made a 41-ball 52 in the 1st T20I, followed by 19 in the second match and struggled for momentum once the fielders spread out.

Speaking after Australia went 0-2 down on Sunday, the assistant coach refused to fault the intent shown by the batters and named it as a 'key pillar' ahead of next year's T20 World Cup. He said (via cricket.com.au)

"One of the things we had in our planning coming into this series was to have a look at Steve (Smith) up the top and we've had a chance to do that now. We've been extremely happy with the intent that he's shown with the bat, (I) couldn't fault it actually.

"As of tonight, there's 10 games to go for us before the T20 World Cup and one of the key pillars of our game is intent. You couldn't fault that throughout the (batting) innings."

With Australia's first-choice pacers not playing in the series, the fringe bowlers have struggled to contain the Indian batters. India chased down 209 in the first T20I and blasted 235 in the second match to flex their skills.

"It would have been quite easy to maybe not keep going" - Andre Borovec

Captain Matthew Wade speaks to Nathan Ellis. (Credits: Getty)

Borovec stated that he remains okay with the players making mistakes as they can always work on making the execution better. He added:

"Will there be mistakes made? Of course. But if we're making mistakes with good intent, good decisions and good plans, then if the execution doesn't go quite right, well, we're quite happy to accept that, and then we can work on the execution.

"I'm really happy with that aspect of our game. The evidence was there at the end of the game – it would have been quite easy to maybe not keep going but it certainly didn't happen … the guys kept coming, they kept shooting."

The third T20I between India and Australia will take place in Guwahati on November 28.