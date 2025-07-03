Famous artist paints Edgbaston ground while watching ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

The second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India kicked off at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Wednesday, July 2. Famous artist Andy Brown was present at the stadium on the opening day.
England's fan group, 'Barmy Army', uploaded a video on its Instagram account, where Brown could be seen painting the Edgbaston ground. The post suggested that the renowned artist has painted over 150 grounds around the world.
Here's a video of Brown painting Edgbaston on Day 1 of the ongoing Test:
It is worth mentioning that Brown also showed his painting skills during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). He portrayed the final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on his canvas.
Following Bengaluru's six-run win in the summit clash, Brown posed with his painting alongside Virat Kohli and other RCB players at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Some of the other famous matches where Brown wowed fans with his live painting include the 2024 T20 World Cup final and England's legendary bowler James Anderson's farewell Test.
Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal deliver stunning knocks on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test at Edgbaston
England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to field first at Edgbaston. The home team stuck to their winning combination, not making any changes to their playing XI.
India had three changes, with Akash Deep, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy coming in for Jasprit Bumrah (rested), Sai Sudharsan and Shardul Thakur. The visitors lost opener KL Rahul in the ninth over.
His opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal steered India's ship out of choppy waters with an impactful knock. The southpaw scored 87 runs off 107 balls at an impressive strike rate of 81.31.
Skipper Gill slammed his second hundred of the series, remaining unbeaten on 114 from 216 deliveries. Senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was at 41* off 67 deliveries at the end of day's play.
India finished 310/5 in 85 overs at Stumps. Chris Woakes picked up two scalps, while Brydon Carse, Ben Stokes and Shoaib Bashir took one wicket apiece.
