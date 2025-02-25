Fan gets dragged out of the stadium for carrying Indian flag during 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

The video of a fan raising the Indian flag being dragged out of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore during a Champions Trophy game has gone viral on social media. It happened during the clash between Australia and England on February 22.

Ad

As per the clip, the security official could be seen holding the fan by his collar and snatching the Indian flag from his hands. Another official could be seen dragging the fan from the seat and taking him outside the concerned gate.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As per reports, the fan was detained and allegedly beaten by security officials. However, there has been no official response regarding the incident by the authorities.

Notably, there was a controversy regarding the Indian flag ahead of the tournament as well. The video of the National Stadium in Karachi showed the flags of participating nations of the showpiece event. However, the Indian flag was seemingly missing, which sparked controversy on social media.

Ad

The Pakistan Cricket Board provided clarification that the flags of the nations playing their Champions Trophy games in the country are being raised in the stadiums. They pointed out India's stance of refusing to play in Pakistan and opting to choose Dubai as their playing venue, as the key reason.

However, the opening game between Pakistan and New Zealand saw the Indian flag hoisted in Karachi, which ended the controversy.

Pakistan knocked out of 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal race

Hosts Pakistan are out of the race for the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-finals. The confirmation came after New Zealand secured a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Monday (February 24) in Rawalpindi.

Ad

In their first game, Pakistan conceded 320 against a strong Kiwi outfit. In response, the Men in Green were bowled out for 260.

Pakistan's latest outing saw them clash against their arch-rivals India in Dubai. Opting to bat first, they only posted a below-par total of 241 on the board. Thereafter, Virat Kohli (100*) emerged as the top-scorer to take India home in less than 43 overs.

Expand Tweet

India and New Zealand have reached the top four of the Champions Trophy from Group B.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback