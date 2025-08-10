Fan takes amazing one-handed catch despite holding two beer cans in other during AUS vs SA 2025 1st T20I [Watch]

A spectator claimed a spectacular one-handed catch at the Marrara Oval in Darwin during the opening T20I between Australia and South Africa on Sunday, August 10, despite holding two cans of beer. The fan took the catch with ease, leaving commentator Mark Howard amazed.The moment occurred in the 13th over of the innings as right-arm speedster Corbin Bosch sent down a short-pitched delivery and Tim David pulled with full power. The ball went into the stands and the fan took the catch comfortably, drawing cheers from fellow spectators.Watch the video of the same uploaded by cricket.com.au:Bosch was the most expensive of all South African bowlers in the game, finishing with figures of 3-0-44-0. Left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka picked up four wickets, while Kagiso Rabada took two. George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy and Lungi Ngidi picked up one each. David was the star of Australia's batting unit as his 52-ball 83, laced with eight sixes and four fours, propelled the hosts to 178 in 20 overs. Cameron Green made a vital contribution with a whirlwind 13-ball 35.Notably, the home side had collapsed to 78/6 at one stage, making David and Green's efforts all the more impressive.South Africa lose Aiden Markram in first over of opening T20I after Tim David's heroicsAiden Markram walks off for 12 in first T20I. (Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, the Proteas lost Aiden Markram after what looked like a promising start in pursuit of 179. Markram carted Josh Hazlewood for three boundaries in the first over the chase, including two on the trot. But the speedster had the visiting skipper caught at cover, with Cameron Green taking a sharp catch.Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh, are coming off a 5-0 T20I series victory in the West Indies, while South Africa narrowly lost the tri-series final to New Zealand in Zimbabwe. At the time of writing, the visitors were 40/2 in 4.4 overs, having also lost Lhuan-dre Pretorius for 14.