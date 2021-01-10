Six spectators removed from stands following Mohammed Siraj's complaint of racial abuse on Day 4 of Sydney Test

Six fans were removed from the stands at the SCG after India’s Mohammed Siraj complained of racial abuse from the crowd on Day 4 of the India vs Australia Test.

Play was stopped for around 10 minutes in the afternoon session after Mohammed Siraj brought to his captain and umpires' notice that he was made the target of racial abuse while fielding close to the boundary.

The latest incident occurred just a day after India complained that two of their players, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, were subject to racial abuse on Day 3 of the Sydney Test.

Play stopped at the SCG for more an eight minutes after allegations of abuse from the crowd #AUSvIND https://t.co/lae1ODNmwF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 10, 2021

After umpires and security guards investigated Mohammed Siraj's allegations, the NSW police removed six people from their seats.

When was Mohammed Siraj racially abused?

Mohammed Siraj racially abused on Day 4 of the Test

The incident occurred at the end of the 86th over. The India quick walked in from fine leg and first went to skipper Ajinkya Rahane. The captain then talked to umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson, as Siraj pointed towards the Randwick End in an attempt to identify the set of spectators who were throwing racial abuse.

After about 10 minutes of on-field discussions, security staff and police made their way to the stands to talk to the crowd. A few minutes later, six spectators were asked to leave the stands, and play finally resumed.

Cricket fraternity in unison after Siraj racially abused

Tum karo toh Sarcasm , aur koi Kare toh Racism .

Very unfortunate with what some of the Australian crowd has been doing at the SCG and spoiling the vibes of a good test series. pic.twitter.com/mrDTbX4t7i — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 10, 2021

I hope the spectators evicted from the SCG today aren't allowed in to a ground at anytime. They tarnish our sport and they tarnish the reputation of their society. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 10, 2021

Unacceptable behaviour there is no place for racism, I hope this is dealt in the most severe way. #AUSvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) January 10, 2021

The unfortunate event followed yesterday’s revelations after Indian officials lodged official complaints that Bumrah and Siraj were subjected to racial abuse from some spectators at the SCG.

Cricket Australia released a statement condemning all forms of discriminatory behaviour after the incident.

Cricket Australia has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour in all forms following the alleged racial abuse of members of the Indian cricket squad by a section of the crowd at the SCG yesterday. Full statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/34RYcfKj8q — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 10, 2021

As far as the match is concerned, India have been set a daunting target of 407 to chase by the hosts.